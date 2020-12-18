Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 18 December, 2020, 3:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Home Business

US calls Swiss, Vietnamese currency manipulators in Trump trade shot

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

WASHINGTON, Dec 17: The Trump administration labeled Switzerland and Vietnam currency manipulators on Wednesday, in another parting shot at trading partners that could complicate matters for US President-elect Joe Biden's incoming team.
In a long-overdue report, the US Treasury also added India, Thailand and Taiwan to a list of trading partners it says may be deliberately devaluing their currencies against the dollar.
The COVID-19 pandemic has skewed trade flows and widened US deficits with trading partners, an irritant to outgoing President Donald Trump, who won office four years ago partly on a promise to close the US trade gap.
The Swiss National Bank said it does not manipulate its currency and "remains willing to intervene more strongly in the foreign exchange market".
Vietnam's central bank said it would work with US authorities to ensure a "harmonious and fair" trade relationship.
"Vietnam's foreign exchange rate policy has for years been managed in a way to contain inflation, ensure macro stability and not to create unfair trade advantage," the State Bank of Vietnam said in a statement.
The manipulator labels will ramp up pressure on Biden before he takes over, Per Hammered, chief emerging markets strategist at SEB in Stockholm, said.
"You set the agenda and force him (Biden) into positions that he will have to get out of somehow," Hammered said.
A US Treasury official said Biden's transition team had not been briefed, adding: "They are not implicated in this."
US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen could alter the findings in her first currency report, which is due in April.
A spokesman for Biden's team did not respond to a request for comment.
Taiwan says hopes to cut trade surplus after US currency move
The President-elect's team has been critical of other moves by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, including ending some Federal Reserve pandemic lending programs.
Mnuchin said in a statement that the Treasury "has taken a strong step today to safeguard economic growth and opportunity for American workers and businesses."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Strong virus response helps Vietnam’s economy weather C-19
US airlines closing in on new govt assistance package
Goal set to axe majority of PIA workers
EU renews post-Brexit fishing quotas for three months
Euro, pound gain as Brexit boost risk appetite
Grameenphone Business Divisional Head Kazi Mahboob Hasan
IBBL holds discussion and prayer on Victory Day
Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) and Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd


Latest News
Bagha Jatin’s sculpture vandalized in Kushtia
One dies, 4 injured in Ctg bus-private car collision
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16
Unicef to feed hungry UK children for first time in 70 year history
International Migrants Day being observed
Abdul Hye new Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand
Dutch court case claims Shell's operations violate human rights
Cyber insurers scale back as ransomware attacks rise
Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man Utd
Man killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Most Read News
Complaint lodged to start case over Allama Shafi's death
A repeat of India’s leaning towards US
Journo Kajol gets bail in all cases; No bar to release
Bangladesh, India ink 7 deals
An end of 55 years' wait: Chilahati-Haldibari rail line reopened
Padma Bridge: Economic sustainability of Bangladesh
Securing C-19 vaccine to move from new normal to new future
Innovation in affordable housing
Hasina-Modi comprehensive talks: What to expect?
Hasina-Modi holding virtual summit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft