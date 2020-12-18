Video
Educational institutions to remain closed until Jan 16      
Business

NZ’s virus-induced recession ends with record growth

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

WELLINGTON, Dec 17:  New Zealand roared back from a coronavirus-induced recession with record economic growth of 14.0 per cent in the July-September quarter, official data showed Thursday.
The strong figures followed an 11.0-per cent decline in the previous quarter - when New Zealand was in a Covid-19 lockdown.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the recovery was a pay-off for New Zealand's success in containing the virus, with only 25 deaths among a population of five million.
"The economic bounce back is a result of our decision to go hard and early during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.
"We supported more than 1.8 million workers through the Wage Subsidy Scheme and invested billions of dollars into infrastructure, training and creating jobs."
Consumer spending and construction drove growth after a period of enforced hibernation during lockdown.
Statistics New Zealand said the retail, accommodation, and restaurants sectors surged 42.8 per cent as Kiwis enjoyed a near-normal domestic existence, while construction rose 52.4 per cent.
"This resulted in the strongest quarterly growth in GDP on record in New Zealand," SNZ senior manager Paul Pascoe said.
Despite the stellar quarterly performance, the data showed New Zealand's economy shrank 2.2 per cent year on year.
"Even though activity across the country largely returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, we haven't recouped all the activity or production lost as a result of the lockdown," Pascoe said. New Zealand has been widely praised for its Covid-19 response, which involved a strict lockdown to suppress community transmission, followed by extensive testing and contract tracing to deal with any subsequent outbreaks. The country has recorded a total of 1,744 coronavirus cases, with all 43 currently active cases detected at the border.
The border remains closed, with all international arrivals required to undergo two weeks' quarantine.    -AFP


