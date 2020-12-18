Oil prices climb to 9-month high after inventory draw

SINGAPORE, Dec 17: Oil climbed to a nine-month high on Thursday after government data showed a fall in US crude stockpiles last week, while progress towards a US fiscal stimulus deal and strong Asian demand also buoyed prices.

The US dollar also set a 2-1/2-year low against major rivals on Thursday. Oil prices generally rise when the dollar falls because crude priced in the greenback becomes cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 1.4per cent, to $51.80 a barrel at 0744 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 71 cents, or 1.5per cent, to $48.53 a barrel. Both benchmarks hit their highest since early March.

"All the headlines have been bullish for oil prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. -Reuters













