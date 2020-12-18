ILO holds virtual concert for migrants on IMD today

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Agency for Migration, will host the Concert for Migrants virtually to celebrate International Migrants Day (IMD) today (Friday).

With over eight million Bangladeshi migrants working abroad, this virtual concert organized by IOM will enable them to connect and watch the concert from any part of the world, says a press release.

The Concert for Migrants will feature popular performers including Fakir Shahabuddin, Fahmida Nabi, S I Tutul, Sania Sultana Liza, Mizan Mahmud Razib, Xefer Rahman, Sahos Mostafiz, and Nowshad Ferdous (a Bangladeshi singer in South Korea). Palash Noor, the lead vocalist of the band Warfaze, will MC/host the concert.

The artists will perform a range of popular folk and contemporary songs and between the musical acts, the celebrities will speak on the importance of informed migration decisions contributing to regular, safe, and orderly migration as well as sustainable reintegration. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way we work, live, and migrate/travel.

The theme for IMD 2020 is "reimagining human mobility" and performers will invite the viewers to consider the impact that COVID-19 has had on our way of life and to consider how Bangladesh as a nation will move forward together and stronger while building back better.

The 'Concert for Migrants' is initiated under the European Union funded project, Bangladesh: Sustainable Reintegration and Improved Migration Governance (Prottasha) that supports the Government to achieve SDG Goal 10.7 to facilitate orderly, safe, regular, and responsible migration and mobility of people, including through the implementation of planned and well-managed policies.

In the lead up to the concert, some celebrities shared their thoughts - according to Fahmida Nabi, "while there are many ways to travel abroad, migrants should always be informed so they can choose the safest option."

"I know that migrants are deeply connected to Bangladesh and that they are committed to improving the lives of their families back home. At this concert we take the opportunity to recognize their contributions to our communities," commented S I Tutul.

Nowshad Ferdous, a Bangladeshi singer who lives in South Korea and sings both Bangla and Korean songs, shared that it is important for migrants to build their language skills and learn about the culture of the countries they are travelling to.

According to Giorgi Gigauri, Chief of Mission, IOM in Bangladesh, "2020 has been a hard year, particularly on migrants and their communities. We take this opportunity to celebrate migrants' contributions and to engage listeners in discussions on the importance of safe, regular, and orderly migration. I urge everyone to watch the concert as we bring together some of Bangladesh's most popular musicians to celebrate its migrants!"

The 'Concert for Migrants', organized in collaboration with Jamuna Television, will be streamed live IOMBangladesh's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/IOMBangladesh/) and telecast on Jamuna Television from 11:00 PM (23:00 onwards), Bangladesh time.

Event Details: https://www.facebook.com/ events/142320114065810







