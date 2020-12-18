Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit booking

Stocks declined for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the dominant small investors continued to pocket profit on the previous gains.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 15.02 points or 0.29 per cent to 5,108 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 7.42 points to 1,798 and the DSE Shariah Index dropped 5.43 points to 1,180 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE also plunged more than 27 per cent to Tk 7.05 billion as the losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 355 issues traded, 186 ended lower, 92 higher and 77 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 147,968 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 233.81 million shares and mutual fund units.

The DSE market-cap also fell to Tk 4,169 billion on the day, from Tk 4,180 billion in the previous day.

Beximco topped the turnover chart with 14.05 million shares worth Tk 451 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco Pharma, IFIC Bank, National Polymer and Dominage Steel Building Systems.

National Polymer Industries was the day's best performer, posting a 9.98 per cent following the news that the stock market regulator approved the company's rights offer application while Aman Feed was the worst loser, losing 6.55 per cent.

The CSE also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 53 points to close at 14,670 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) shedding 32 points to 8,837 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 133 declined, 66 advanced and 66 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 13.61 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of nearly Tk 582 million.





