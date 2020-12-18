Uber to launch 3,000 electric vehicles in India by end-'21

MUMBAI, Dec 17: Uber on Wednesday announced its plans to switch majorly to fully zero-emission platform by 2040 globally and in India, it has committed scaling up to 3,000 electric vehicles across two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cabs by the end of 2021.

Officials from the aggregator firm also mentioned that this year, it provided 1.8 lakh free rides to state/local governments and partnered with the National Health Authority of India (NHA) to provide over a lakh free rides to healthcare workers. "In India, we disbursed grants to approximately a lakh drivers in distress during Covid," said Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia.

"In March, the world came to a screeching halt due to Covid-19. In just a few days, we went from connecting millions of rides a week to urging our riders to stay home," Singh said. "We found meaningful ways to cater to the evolving needs of our communities, while creating livelihood opportunities for our drivers." -TNN





