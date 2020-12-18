Video
Home Business

Good governance lacking deepens in apparel sector: TIB

Published : Friday, 18 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Good governance lacking deepens in apparel sector: TIB

Good governance lacking deepens in apparel sector: TIB

Lack of good governance in the garment sector has been exacerbated by allegations of non-payment of wages and allowances to garment workers during the crisis in Corona, violations of existing laws, factory lay-offs by employers and layoffs and lack of health protection.
This was revealed in a Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) report came out on Thursday in a report titled 'Corona Virus Crisis in the Readymade Garment Sector: Challenges and Things to Do in Good Governance'.
According to the report, 21,000 workers have been laid off in various factories despite receiving incentives from the government. Apart from this, many more workers have been laid off in other factories including sub-contract factories.
In order to deal with the situation and protect the interests of the workers, measures have to be taken to bring the workers who have been working in the factory for one year under social security. Although the employers get the incentive money, workers get only 16 of the money percent. This is a kind of discrimination. The various committees formed by the government and the owners' organizations need to provide adequate health care and transportation to combat the second phase of corona infection disease. These committees can play an effective role in ensuring the rights of workers and their health protection in the factory.
The report recommends that regular and effective inspections be carried out by a committee comprising government, employers and workers 'representatives to ensure workers' rights and health protection. An accurate list of workers affected by the Corona epidemic must be prepared immediately in order to use aid funds from the European Union (EU) and Germany.
All information such as coronavirus infection, layoffs, cancellation and reinstatement of work orders, use and distribution of incentive funds, etc. should be made public and these information should be updated regularly.


