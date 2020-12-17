27 C-19 deaths, 1,632 infections in a day

With the deaths of 27 more people from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, the death toll from the deadly virus in the country rose to 7,156,

according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death rate now stands 1.44 per cent.

The coronavirus positive cases reached to 495,841 as 1,632 people tested positive during the same period.

The current positivity rate of the virus infection stands at 9.59 per cent while the total positivity rate now stands at 16.40 per cent, the release said.

A total of 17,025 samples were tested at 140 laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,022,537 samples have been tested in the country so far, the release added.

However, 2,622 patients were recovered from Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 429,351 with 86.59 percent recovery rate.

Among the 27 deceased, 23 were men and four were women. Of them, one was between 31-40 years old, two between 41-50 years old, six between 51-60 years old, and 18 were above 60 years.

Meanwhile, the country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Over 73.51 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.63 million have died globally, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.







