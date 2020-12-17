Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

27 C-19 deaths, 1,632 infections in a day

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

With the deaths of 27 more people from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Wednesday, the death toll from the deadly virus in the country rose to 7,156,
according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The death rate now stands 1.44 per cent.
The coronavirus positive cases reached to 495,841 as 1,632 people tested positive during the same period.
The current positivity rate of the virus infection stands at 9.59 per cent while the total positivity rate now stands at 16.40 per cent, the release said.  
A total of 17,025 samples were tested at 140 laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,022,537 samples have been tested in the country so far, the release added.
However, 2,622 patients were recovered from Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 429,351 with  86.59 percent recovery rate.
Among the 27 deceased, 23 were men and four were women. Of them, one was between 31-40 years old, two between 41-50 years old, six between 51-60 years old, and 18 were above 60 years.
Meanwhile, the country's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
Over 73.51 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1.63 million have died globally, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One in 4 people globally may not get virus vaccines until 2022
27 C-19 deaths, 1,632 infections in a day
Covid-19 affects 95 per cent young women’s lives: Study
Govt extends  Mujib Barsha till Dec 16, ’21
Record climate disasters in Asia-Pacific push millions to ‘breaking point’
Prof Abdullah tests C-19 positive
3-day public hearing on LPG price from Jan 14
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft