Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:15 AM
Covid-19 affects 95 per cent young women’s lives: Study

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Lives and livelihoods of 95 percent young women have been affected by Covid-19 pandemic in different districts across the country, said an ActionAid survey report.
Data showed that the average monthly income before the pandemic was Tk 6,273 in February which reduced to Tk 4,745 in April and to Tk 4,408 in September.
It also revealed that more than 76 percent of the girls are unable to continue their studies remotely since April 2020 living in districts due to their marginal living and distance.
The statistics were disclosed on Tuesday at a virtual view-exchange meeting titled 'Impact of Covid-19 in the life of young women for advocacy and policy intervention in a     post Covid world' organised by ActionAid Bangladesh.
The survey was conducted on 550 young women aged between 18-35 years in 10 districts including Dhaka, Chattogram, Kushtia, Nilphamari, Bagerhat, Sathkhira, Jamalpur, Dinapur, Naogaon and Kurigarm.
The results of the survey further said growing inflation shot up private loan. As many as 64.91 percent women had to borrow money to manage their finances.
About 37 percent of respondents said expense of health expenditures has increased due to the pandemic.
Pandemic has impacted care-giving work. Nearly 79 percent of the respondents shared increased household workload during Covid-19 pandemic.
When asked if there was police and local support system to assist women victims of violence during the pandemic period 35.27 percent said 'no'.
Gender-based violence (Sexual, physical and emotional) has increased at a significant rate during the pandemic period.
Moreover, a staggering 67.27 percent of the respondents said their access to public services had been affected by the pandemic.
Respondents also said hospitals, especially local ones, do not have the necessary equipment.  


