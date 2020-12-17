Video
Govt extends  Mujib Barsha till Dec 16, ’21

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The government has extended the celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary to Dec 16, 2021 citing the disruptions caused by the pandemic.
The Cabinet Division on Tuesday announced the decision considering that the programmes could not be held properly in the designated period - Mar 17, 2020 to Mar 26, 2021 - due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Born in Gopalganj's Tungipara on Mar 17, 1920, Bangabandhu eventually led the Bengali to the struggle for independence from Pakistan. He declared independence of Bangladesh right before he was arrested by the Pakistani army on Mar 26, 1971. It triggered the Liberation War and Bangladesh emerged as a sovereign state after the nine-month long bloodbath when the Pakistani occupational forces surrendered on Dec 16, 1971.
But the defeated forces
continued scheming and brought about the darkest chapter in Bangladesh's history. On Aug 15, 1975 the greatest Bengali of all time, Bangabandhu, was assassinated with most of his family by a group of rogue army personnel.
Bangabandhu's daughters, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, survived as they were abroad at the time.
The nation is celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu at a time when Hasina is prime minister of Bangladesh. The government had announced the period from Mar 17, 2020 to Mar 26, 2021 as Mujib Barsha or Mujib Year to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation. Bangladesh will also celebrate the golden jubilee of independence in 2021.        -bdnews24.com


