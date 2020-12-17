|
Prof Abdullah tests C-19 positive
|
Dr ABM Abdullah, the prime minister's personal physician, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection.
He was admitted to a
private hospital in Dhaka after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Abdullah said he sent his sample for testing when he began displaying symptoms of the illness. "I was having chest pain, cough and feeling weak. I don't have an appetite either so I got admitted to a hospital yesterday."
Abdullah joined Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University as an assistant professor in 1995. He went on to serve as a professor and dean of the hospital's department of medicine.
The medicine specialist was later appointed as the personal physician to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Dec 24, 2019. -bdnews24.com