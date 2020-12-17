Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Prof Abdullah tests C-19 positive

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Prof Abdullah tests C-19 positive

Prof Abdullah tests C-19 positive

Dr ABM Abdullah, the prime minister's personal physician, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection.
He was admitted to a
private hospital in Dhaka after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Abdullah said he sent his sample for testing when he began displaying symptoms of the illness. "I was having chest pain, cough and feeling weak. I don't have an appetite either so I got admitted to a hospital yesterday."
Abdullah joined Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University as an assistant professor in 1995. He went on to serve as a professor and dean of the hospital's department of medicine.
The medicine specialist was later appointed as the personal physician to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Dec 24, 2019.        -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One in 4 people globally may not get virus vaccines until 2022
27 C-19 deaths, 1,632 infections in a day
Covid-19 affects 95 per cent young women’s lives: Study
Govt extends  Mujib Barsha till Dec 16, ’21
Record climate disasters in Asia-Pacific push millions to ‘breaking point’
Prof Abdullah tests C-19 positive
3-day public hearing on LPG price from Jan 14
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft