3-day public hearing on LPG price from Jan 14

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) is set to hold a public hearing for fixing the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at consumer level on January 14, 17 and 18.

"Now there is no bar to hold the hearing as we received proposals from 28 companies, including Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), on Tuesday for fixing the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at consumer level," a senior official of the commission said.

According to the official, the private companies wants Tk 1050 to Tk1200 for a 12.5 kg bottle of LPG. The BPC wants TK 700 for the same amount.

BERC fixes natural gas price but it had never fixed LPG price. It fixed by the market players. There is no LPG price monitoring system or existence of energy pricing policy to discuss the issue although LPG consumption in the country has increased four times between 2016

and 2020.

About 57 LPG companies are now dominating the unlimited market who supplies over 1.0 million tonnes of LPG each year in the country. BPC has a very insignificant market.

On Tuesday at least 28 companies, including BPC, submitted their proposals to BERC for fixing price of LPG at the consumer level.

A senior official of the corporation said the companies want Tk 1,200 to Tk1,250 for a 12.5 kg bottle of LPG.

Presently, the BPC is selling a 12.5 kg bottle at Tk 750 and others are selling the same amount at a rate of Tk 750 to Tk 800. Currently, only 18 out of 58 approved companies, including the state-owned BPC, market LPG across the country after importing it.

Meanwhile, BERC Chairman Md Abdul Jalil on Tuesday offered unconditional apology to the High Court for not complying with its directive over fixing of the price of LPG. The HC bench fixed January 11 next year for a detailed hearing on whether it will pardon the BERC chairman.

The HC bench issued a rule during hearing a petition filed by Consumers' Association of Bangladesh (CAB) over the LPG price. However, following same petition another HC bench on August 25 this year, ordered the BERC and its chairman to fix the LPG price after holding a public hearing on the issue and to submit a report to the court in 30 days after complying with the directive.

But, the BERC chairman has not implemented the August 25 order, which is tantamount to contempt of court, he said.

The Ministry of Power on December 25 last year issued a letter saying that the BERC is the authority to fix the price of LPG, but BPC raised its voice against the BERC's authority.

Moreover, there is no LPG price monitoring system or existence of energy pricing policy to discuss the issue although LPG consumption in the country has increased four times in between 2016 and 2020.

About 57 LPG companies are now dominating the unlimited market who supplies over 1.0 million tonnes of LPG each year in the country. The BPC has a very insignificant market.







