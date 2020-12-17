Youth killed in BSF firing at Patgram

LALMONIRHAT, Dec 16: A Bangladeshi youth was gunned down allegedly by some members of the Indian Border Security Force along Shreerampur border area in Patgram upazila on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jahidul Islam, 24, son of Dulal Hossain of Islampur village in the upazila.

Subedar Ajharul, Company Commander of BGB-61 Battalion, said a patrol team of BSP opened fire on a group of cattle

traders when they went to the Indian border to bring cattle in the early hours of Wednesday.

Jahidul died on the spot and later Indian police of Mekhliganj recovered the body and sent it for autopsy at 1:30 pm, he said.

"We have requested BSF for holding a flag meeting over the matter and other details will be available after the meeting," Ajharul added.

In September, Indian Border Security Force had reiterated its policy of using non-lethal weapons on the Bangladesh-India border.

The BSF made the assurance in response to the concerns expressed by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on border deaths. The BSF assured that all unarmed and innocent trespassers and victims of human trafficking will be handed over to BGB personnel.







