Fresh pledge to eliminate ghosts of defeated forces of ’71



People pay homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War at the National Memorial in Savar, marking the 50th Victory Day on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women on December 16 in 1971.

The day's programme began with a 31-gun salute. The national flags were hoisted atop government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices across the country.

President M Abdul

Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar in the morning.

On behalf of the President, his Military Secretary Maj Gen SM Shamim-uz-Zaman placed the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial with the rise of the sun at about 6:34am.

After placing the wreath, the President's representative stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the War of Liberation.

Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War, marking the Nation's 50th Victory Day.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Military Secretary Maj Gen Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury placed a wreath at the National Memorial around 6:35am to pay homage to the great heroes of the country.

The government offices, different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations celebrated the nation's glorious victory as they chalked out a series of programmes. However, the day was observed nationwide on a limited scale due to a fresh surge of coronavirus cases intensified by the cold weather.

Earlier, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

The celebration of the Victory Day this year got a different dimension as the day was celebrated in the 'Mujib Year' on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 2020-March 2021 just ahead of the country's golden jubilee of independence to be celebrated in 2021.

The day was a public holiday and all government, semi-government and private offices as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country were decorated and the city streets with miniature national flags and colourful festoons. Important buildings and establishments, roads and road islands have been illuminated for the night.

Army personnel fire 31-gun salute heralding the 50th Victory Day at the National Parade Square in the capital on Wednesday dawn. PHOTO: ISPR

Wreaths were placed at National Memorial at Savar at dawn and at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi 32 No. Road in the capital. Bangladesh missions abroad celebrated the day through various programmes.

The ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies well as different organizations on Wednesday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar and at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi in the morning on the occasion of the Victory Day.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with party's central leaders paid tributes to Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.

AL Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Shajahan Khan and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Labour Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present, among others.

Later, Dhaka city north and south units of AL, Jubo League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishak League, Jatiya Sramik League, Mohila Awami League, Jubo Mohila League and other associate bodies of AL paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths separately at his portrait.

Different social and cultural organizations, including Bangabandhu Parishad, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote and Bangladesh Awami Information and Technology Forum, also paid rich tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi-32 in the city.

To mark the day, the ruling AL took elaborate programmes to celebrate the Victory Day. The national flag and party flag were hoisted atop the AL central office, Bangabandhu Bhaban and offices of all organizational units of the party across the country at dawn.

Leaders and activists of the party placed wreaths at the grave of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 9:30am. Doa and milad mahfil was held on the occasion.

A discussion was held at 3:30pm at the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue marking the Victory Day. Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina addressed the discussion through a videoconferencing.







The nation on Wednesday celebrated the 50th Victory Day across the country with a renewed pledge to eliminate the defeated forces of 1971 and their followers who are still spreading venom of extremism 49 years after the victory in the Liberation War against Pakistan.Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of nearly half a million women on December 16 in 1971.The day's programme began with a 31-gun salute. The national flags were hoisted atop government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices across the country.President M AbdulHamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar in the morning.On behalf of the President, his Military Secretary Maj Gen SM Shamim-uz-Zaman placed the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial with the rise of the sun at about 6:34am.After placing the wreath, the President's representative stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the War of Liberation.Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War, marking the Nation's 50th Victory Day.On behalf of the Prime Minister, her Military Secretary Maj Gen Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury placed a wreath at the National Memorial around 6:35am to pay homage to the great heroes of the country.The government offices, different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations celebrated the nation's glorious victory as they chalked out a series of programmes. However, the day was observed nationwide on a limited scale due to a fresh surge of coronavirus cases intensified by the cold weather.Earlier, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day, paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War.The celebration of the Victory Day this year got a different dimension as the day was celebrated in the 'Mujib Year' on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 2020-March 2021 just ahead of the country's golden jubilee of independence to be celebrated in 2021.The day was a public holiday and all government, semi-government and private offices as well as offices of autonomous bodies across the country were decorated and the city streets with miniature national flags and colourful festoons. Important buildings and establishments, roads and road islands have been illuminated for the night.National dailies published special supplements on the occasion while Bangladesh Postal Department released memorial postal stamps to mark the day. The state-owned and private televisions and radios were broadcasting special programmes highlighting the Liberation War.Wreaths were placed at National Memorial at Savar at dawn and at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi 32 No. Road in the capital. Bangladesh missions abroad celebrated the day through various programmes.The ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies well as different organizations on Wednesday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar and at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi in the morning on the occasion of the Victory Day.AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader along with party's central leaders paid tributes to Father of the Nation by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.AL Presidium Members Matia Chowdhury, Abdur Razzaque, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Shajahan Khan and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, Hasan Mahmud and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain and Mirza Azam, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Labour Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were present, among others.Later, Dhaka city north and south units of AL, Jubo League, Chhatra League, Swechchhasebak League, Krishak League, Jatiya Sramik League, Mohila Awami League, Jubo Mohila League and other associate bodies of AL paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths separately at his portrait.Different social and cultural organizations, including Bangabandhu Parishad, Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote and Bangladesh Awami Information and Technology Forum, also paid rich tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreaths at his portrait at Dhanmondi-32 in the city.To mark the day, the ruling AL took elaborate programmes to celebrate the Victory Day. The national flag and party flag were hoisted atop the AL central office, Bangabandhu Bhaban and offices of all organizational units of the party across the country at dawn.Leaders and activists of the party placed wreaths at the grave of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj at 9:30am. Doa and milad mahfil was held on the occasion.A discussion was held at 3:30pm at the AL's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue marking the Victory Day. Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina addressed the discussion through a videoconferencing.