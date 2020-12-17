Video
Modi to light victory torch on 50th anniv of 1971 war

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

NEW DELHI, Dec 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Wednesday attend the inaugural event of the centre's 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' programme, which celebrates 50 years of India's victory on Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.  
The event will be held at the National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi on Wednesday, the government said in a statement.
In the event, PM Modi, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and the Tri-Service Chiefs will lay wreath and pay respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line
of duty.
PM Modi also lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the Eternal Flame of the memorial. Four torches were lit and carried to the cities and villages of the 1971 war heroes who had received the gallantry awards -- Param Vir Chakra and MahaVir Chakra.
"Soil from the villages of these Awardees and from areas where major battles were fought in 1971 are being brought to the NWM," the government statement said.
Various commemorative events will be conducted pan-India wherein war Veterans and Veer Naris will be felicitated and events like band displays, seminars, exhibitions, equipment displays, film festivals, conclave and adventure activities are planned, the statement added.
Several other dignitaries will also be in present at the event. In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic victory over Pakistan Army, which led to creation of Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest military surrender after World War 2.
In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.
After facing defeat in the 1971 war, the then Army Chief of Pakistan General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised of Indian Army personnel.    -PTI


