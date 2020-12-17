

Lucrative opportunity for our RMG



One of the employers in Jordan has already met officials at Bangladesh embassy there and his team is expected to visit Bangladesh soon. Moreover, the employer has requested Bangladesh embassy officials to allow recruitment of skilled workers who do not have passports, and take measures to provide selected workers with passports in the shortest possible time.



According to foreign ministry sources, the recruitment process of workers will be processed only through Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL). We believe the recruiting authority will protect and guarantee our workers rights while saving them from dubious hands and excessive cost.



However, a large number of Bangladeshi RMG workers, chiefly women, are already working in Jordan's readymade garment sector. With more and newer factories launched every year, Bangladeshi women garment workers have huge potential there. Moreover, with thousands of skilled operators, managers and merchandisers in the country, our government and diplomats must now aim higher to export skilled and semi-skilled RMG workers to other Middle East countries too.



The number of female readymade garment (RMG) workers taking up employment abroad has been on the rise in recent years. Jordan and Mauritius are their preferred destinations, but the propensity among female RMG workers going overseas and earn more has also exposed them to increased harassment and deprivation. Our government's authorities concerned and embassies abroad must take serious note of this ominous reality.



Another point in fact, Bangladeshis, working in garment sector abroad, are the least benefited in comparison to the workers of other Asian countries due to lack of their awareness and bargaining capacity. And language problem is a big barrier before them to be aware about their benefits abroad. We would request the BOESL authorities to address this shortcoming of our workers by arranging short and long-term language courses.



Bangladesh is one of the largest exporters of readymade garment products in the world - widely assumed second after China in terms of export volume. Nevertheless, not only there is opportunity to export skilled RMG manpower while giving a boost to inbound foreign remittance, there is also scope for launching joint venture initiatives in RMG sectors of other countries as well. workers abroadAs much as the readymade garments sector (RMG) has contributed to Bangladesh economy and job creation, the sector has also been showing promises to employ more skilled workers, not at home but abroad. It is indeed encouraging to note that Jordan's RMG sector will recruit over 12,000 skilled workers from Bangladesh in one year time.One of the employers in Jordan has already met officials at Bangladesh embassy there and his team is expected to visit Bangladesh soon. Moreover, the employer has requested Bangladesh embassy officials to allow recruitment of skilled workers who do not have passports, and take measures to provide selected workers with passports in the shortest possible time.According to foreign ministry sources, the recruitment process of workers will be processed only through Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL). We believe the recruiting authority will protect and guarantee our workers rights while saving them from dubious hands and excessive cost.However, a large number of Bangladeshi RMG workers, chiefly women, are already working in Jordan's readymade garment sector. With more and newer factories launched every year, Bangladeshi women garment workers have huge potential there. Moreover, with thousands of skilled operators, managers and merchandisers in the country, our government and diplomats must now aim higher to export skilled and semi-skilled RMG workers to other Middle East countries too.The number of female readymade garment (RMG) workers taking up employment abroad has been on the rise in recent years. Jordan and Mauritius are their preferred destinations, but the propensity among female RMG workers going overseas and earn more has also exposed them to increased harassment and deprivation. Our government's authorities concerned and embassies abroad must take serious note of this ominous reality.Another point in fact, Bangladeshis, working in garment sector abroad, are the least benefited in comparison to the workers of other Asian countries due to lack of their awareness and bargaining capacity. And language problem is a big barrier before them to be aware about their benefits abroad. We would request the BOESL authorities to address this shortcoming of our workers by arranging short and long-term language courses.Bangladesh is one of the largest exporters of readymade garment products in the world - widely assumed second after China in terms of export volume. Nevertheless, not only there is opportunity to export skilled RMG manpower while giving a boost to inbound foreign remittance, there is also scope for launching joint venture initiatives in RMG sectors of other countries as well.