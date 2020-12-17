Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Lucrative opportunity for our RMG

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Lucrative opportunity for our RMG

Lucrative opportunity for our RMG

workers abroadAs much as the readymade garments sector (RMG) has contributed to Bangladesh economy and job creation, the sector has also been showing promises to employ more skilled workers, not at home but abroad. It is indeed encouraging to note that Jordan's RMG sector will recruit over 12,000 skilled workers from Bangladesh in one year time.

One of the employers in Jordan has already met officials at Bangladesh embassy there and his team is expected to visit Bangladesh soon. Moreover, the employer has requested Bangladesh embassy officials to allow recruitment of skilled workers who do not have passports, and take measures to provide selected workers with passports in the shortest possible time.

According to foreign ministry sources, the recruitment process of workers will be processed only through Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL). We believe the recruiting authority will protect and guarantee our workers rights while saving them from dubious hands and excessive cost.

However, a large number of Bangladeshi RMG workers, chiefly women, are already working in Jordan's readymade garment sector. With more and newer factories launched every year, Bangladeshi women garment workers have huge potential there. Moreover, with thousands of skilled operators, managers and merchandisers in the country, our government and diplomats must now aim higher to export skilled and semi-skilled RMG workers to other Middle East countries too.

The number of female readymade garment (RMG) workers taking up employment abroad has been on the rise in recent years. Jordan and Mauritius are their preferred destinations, but the propensity among female RMG workers going overseas and earn more has also exposed them to increased harassment and deprivation. Our government's authorities concerned and embassies abroad must take serious note of this ominous reality.

Another point in fact, Bangladeshis, working in garment sector abroad, are the least benefited in comparison to the workers of other Asian countries due to lack of their awareness and bargaining capacity. And language problem is a big barrier before them to be aware about their benefits abroad. We would request the BOESL authorities to address this shortcoming of our workers by arranging short and long-term language courses.  

Bangladesh is one of the largest exporters of readymade garment products in the world - widely assumed second after China in terms of export volume. Nevertheless, not only there is opportunity to export skilled RMG manpower while giving a boost to inbound foreign remittance, there is also scope for launching joint venture initiatives in RMG sectors of other countries as well.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Lucrative opportunity for our RMG
Uphold the spirit and triumph of Victory Day
Buyers' delaying payment, causing woe for apparel industry
Our poor ranking in global knowledge index
Haphazard situation of Aminbazar landfill
Prevent cyber crimes in banking sector
A bridge, not too far
Congratulations Prime Minister


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft