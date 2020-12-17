

A repeat of India’s leaning towards US



In this context, M Bhadrakumar--who served for more than 29 years as an Indian Foreign Service officer--draws on the history of Lord Curzon, Britain's longest-serving foreign secretary. The crisis over the Suez Canal began in 1958, long after the British rule in Egypt. At one point, Britain and France sent troops to occupy the Suez Canal. However, they did not inform the United States about the operation which angered the United States when Eisenhower was then president.



President Eisenhower hit back at the two countries to show who will hold power in the post-World War II era. He told the IMF not to give emergency loans to Britain until the aggression was stopped. Since then, Britain has never opposed any military action with the United States. M Bhadrakumar thinks that India has become a friend of the United States today but that lesson in history should not be forgotten. He wrote that India's blockade of the country began in May 2014.



A few months after Narendra Modi came to power, they began talks with the United States in January 2015 on how to oust Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa later recalled the severity of the move and called for his ouster. A high-level coordination was established with representatives of the political, diplomatic and intelligence circles of the United States and India. Later, various factions were formed among the Sinhalese Buddhists to divide the ruling party. He could not survive as a politician, he fell from power.



This is the first change of ruler in South Asia. The United States has played this kind of game in Latin America before. It created a broker clique and overthrew the legitimate ruler and put one of the brokers in power. They used to call him my pet. Even before coming to power, China's animosity towards India's current ruling class was at an all-time high. When they came to power, they made drastic changes in foreign policy. They are alarmed by what is going on. Lifelong security by selling independence is a part of the strategic plan of India and the United States and it will be a curse to get involved in any way.



A few days ago, Mike Pompeo, the foreign minister of the recently defeated Republican President Trump, visited Sri Lanka. During the visit of Pompeo, Gotabaya Rajapaksa also spoke about his country's neutral foreign policy. He spoke in support of the US Alliance for Democracy (ADD) but said that maintaining relation with China was important. Apparently, the US Secretary of State had to return disappointed. They hoped that the agreement to establish a US military base in the Maldives would make it easier to establish it in Sri Lanka.



India was outraged when the United States initiated a deal with the Maldives in 2013. This is the first time in the history of diplomacy that the country has recognized him as a regional power. In the long run, the US military bases in the Maldives which are spread over 90,000 square kilometres of sea around thousands of coral islands in the Maldives are thought to be in India's best interest. Until 1975, the area was part of Mauritius. Everyone wanted the non-militarized status of the Indian Ocean to remain intact. The United States did not pay a hefty price for these demands and dropped them off to the coasts of Mauritius and the Seychelles Islands. At one stage, the fate of the 5 million inhabitants of the Maldives could not be ruled out.



The Great Game of the Great Powers in the Indian Ocean has just begun. It accounts for 72 per cent of the world's total oil reserves, 35 per cent of its gas reserves, 40 per cent of its gold reserves, more than 60 per cent of its uranium reserves and 80 per cent of its diamond reserves. Who would not want to establish a monopoly on this huge wealth? One of the benefits of India is that diamonds can be sent to Gujarat for polishing before the Americans take them away.



India can earn two paisa by polishing diamonds. There is nothing wrong with the fact that the military bases in the Maldives will be a huge asset to the United States to keep India in its hands. The Americans understand that one day, as soon as a genuine nationalist party comes to power in India, they will follow India's traditional state foreign policy. Before that, military bases will be set up in different parts of the Indian Ocean.



The mystery of geopolitics is such that no one can imagine what is hidden in the future. One cannot be able to imagine the relationship changes from country to country. Yesterday's ultimate enemy is today's absolute ally. Again, no one can say what that alliance will look like tomorrow.

The writer is a student,

University of Rajshahi







