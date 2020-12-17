Hasina-Modi comprehensive talks: What to expect?

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are set to hold a "comprehensive discussions" on the entire spectrum of the bilateral relationship during their virtual Summit on December 17. This meeting will occur amidst a raging global pandemic that had been marked by unmistakable deteriorating ties between two neighbors which belies ostensible flowery rhetoric and seemingly good gestures while a cursory glance to developments will suffice to discern that two country are experiencing a frosty relationship. This high level meeting appears at a time when Chinese presence is felt more severely than ever and against the backdrop of tumultuous relationship of India with its neighbors and sporadic border clashes with China.



"A relationship of utmost priority," Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted sharing the photos of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's arrival in New Delhi as part of her official visit in last year .The MEA also said Bangladesh and India share "multifaceted relations" which go far beyond the strategic partnership. How much of this is rhetoric and how much is reality? A meticulous examination of the bilateral relation between the two countries will reveal that this flowery grandiloquence on the part of India turned out to be empty when we see how Bangladesh had been in disproportionately disadvantaged position in the relation between two countries.



The failure to attain a mutually-beneficial relationship can be attributed to the Bangladesh's diplomatic ineptitude and India's intransigence .Bangladesh couldn't achieve its objectives as it succumbed to the demands of India. Although there is no dearth of dialogues and diplomatic processes, India is reluctant to give Bangladesh concessions which latter rightfully deserve. Given the importance of Bangladesh in India's bid to become a regional power and it is undeniably that regional amity with neighbors and good rapport with Bangladesh is precondition to that aim. Considering that lofty goal of becoming a preponderant power surpassing China, India should make concessions to Bangladesh and give the bilateral relations a semblance of equilibrium which was hitherto disproportionate and in India's favor.



What might come out of this meeting? Well, your guess is as good as mine. Truth be told, when India and Bangladesh are at the table it is near impossibility to be prescient and presage the outcome with any degree of certainty. History abounds with precedents when such high hopes were dashed umpteen times thanks to regional non-approval and reluctance of regimes to make concessions .We still pinned our hope in the last year meeting between two leaders with equally great disillusionment arising out of "giving-not-receiving".



Will this be any better this time around? It should be. In fact, it is in the interest of both the countries. If Bangladesh sees the mutual relation between two countries as non-reciprocal and therefore come out of Indian ambit to explore new avenues, it appears an unconscionably higher geo-political price to India and at the detriment of both the countries with India being the most disadvantaged. With Chinese unflinching support, Bangladesh had found its substitute in China. When India is at loggerheads with its other neighbours and when it is in confrontation with china, it can't afford to lose Bangladesh.



While Bangladesh was ungrudging in its commitment and co-operation with India, the unstinting generosity of Bangladesh was mostly not requited from India's part. Far from vouchsafing Bangladesh its due India had continuously alienated Bangladesh by enacting controversial legislation likes of CAA and NRC which has implication for Bangladesh. In contrast to gracious diplomatic decorum exhibited by Bangladesh, the repeated scurrilous attack on Bangladesh by top-brass of BJP and obnoxious comparison of Bangladeshis with termites defies minimum diplomatic propriety. Although Indian government reassured Bangladesh of not being unsettled by CAA and NRC, Bangladesh can't nonetheless be without apprehension as it is quite evident such a exclusive citizenship amendment law will have a spill-over effect on Bangladesh. Therefore, Bangladesh should communicate its concerns and enjoin civilized action from India.



If anything, the water sharing between two countries remain the paramount issue in this meeting also. It's to be mentioned that Bangladesh had 54 rivers with India. Bulk of these rivers originated from India and being lower-riparian country it's the willingness of India that water abundance in this river during crucial time hinges on. Teesta river issue is worth mentioning here. Despite good-will of the two country,the Teesta treaty is hanging in the balance owing to reluctance of West Bengal Government.Bangladesh should urge the Indian authorities to facilitate the water-sharing of Teesta and other rivers.



The magnitude of border killing is surging. Despite repeated promise, the border killing wasn't declined to zero. Bangladesh should convey its concern about such brazen killing of innocent people in the joint borders of true country and should urge India to halt such activities in border. Besides, the Bangladesh should exhort India to take adequate measures to narrow the bilateral trade gaps and should request India to life its non-tariff trade barriers. Prime Minister should also adjure her counterpart to expedite the implementation of projects under Line of Credits(LoC).What's gratifying is that foreign minister had signaled the re-opening of defunct chilahati-haldibari railway route which will usher in new horizon of connectivity between two countries.



Bangladesh should request India to maintain latter's unremitting support for repatriation of Rohingya refugees.Besides,COVID-19 vaccine is an important arena of co-operation between two countries. India had already pledged to provide vaccine to Bangladesh first. Foreign minister deems this talk will reinforce this.



Bangladesh-India relation had weathered many storms and proved to be time-tested as our foreign minister always reiterate. However, it might even occur to a disinterested observer of developments in the relation of the past decade or even by extension since independence that the relation has been largely asymmetrical with overbearing India reaping disproportionate benefits at the expense of disenchantment of the government and people alike of Bangladesh. In fact, the "reciprocity" had been absent in Indian dealing with Bangladesh when India continues to call the shots. India had time and again ridden roughshod over the Bangladesh's concerns and grievances.



The anti-Indian sentiment among the Bangladeshi populace is at its zenith. If India fails to address the core grievances of its more beneficial and loyal neighbour, it might risk increase Chinese involvement to fill the vacuum left by India which will come at a great cost to India, having considerable security implications for the latter. Therefore, this time around Indian government should be scrupulous not to overlook the demands that had been continuously pressed by Bangladeshi government for a protracted period to no avail. If India fails to do so, it might risk losing its most unswerving strategic ally. So, the stakes are high for both the countries for the Thursday virtual meeting between two premiers. Whatever may come out from the meeting, we have no misgivings that it will decidedly mark a watershed moment in the relation between two countries and instrumental in shaping the future dynamics of relationship.

The writers are the student of International Relations, University of Dhaka

















