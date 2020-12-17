

Padma Bridge: Economic sustainability of Bangladesh



Many of us believe that Padma Bridge is a dream project of Bangladesh. The Padma Bridge will significantly transform the country's trade and communication system and connect other countries in South-East Asia. Nevertheless, experts say, to see the ultimate benefits of the Padma Bridge, the Bangladesh government needs to adopt a proper strategy, which is the most comprehensive and costly mega project being completed with the people's taxes.



Eight thousand or more transports will traverse the Padma Bridge from the day of its openings, by the tentative date of 2022. However, it is assumed that between the years 2041-2050, the total number of transports will cross the Padma Bridge, will be almost 18 thousand, which will carry nearly $18.5 billion. Besides the income from the transpositions, experts say that another $2.1 billion would have been earned from other economic projects from surrounding stations of the Padma Bridge.



However, the vast financial transactions based on the Padma Bridge will indirectly contribute about 6 billion to the national economy. National GDP will grow by 1.26 percent. The goal of the Bangladesh government is to recover its entire investment within a maximum of five years of its opening date. However, experts assume that the toll of the transports for using the Padma Bridge is exceptionally high. Therefore, it is urged that the Bangladesh Government would reconsider or readjust the toll in due course to let people enjoy the ultimate benefit of the bridge.



The Government of Bangladesh needs to reunite to see the best possible outcome of the project through the adoption and implementation of some more strategic plans that will also accelerate the national economy. It is essential to understand that the Padma Bridge must be sustainable to contribute to the national economy, without focusing on petty issues, or on claiming political victory.



To attract proper attention, the Government of Bangladesh must select the right target market for their investment in the Padma Bridge area. It is important to remember that only the Padma Bridge area and the stations around it can be a role model for a beautiful and green city. In this case, the Bangladesh government can follow the neighbouring countries like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, or Vietnam.



The Government of Bangladesh must adopt some long-term strategic policy that can bring about the most favourable outcome for the Padma Bridge in the next twenty years. Suppose the government of Bangladesh has adopted a mega plan to invest $5-10 billion dollars in the next twenty years. The construction of new airports, new universities, hospitals, hotels, industrial zones, and even amusement parks are just a few examples of mega-projects. Thus, a large number of job opportunities will be opened for the locals and other people of the country. In that case, the Padma Bridge will be more sustainable, and Bangladesh will become the most economically sustainable country in South-East Asia.



Another essential issue is due to the Padma Bridge; for example, more mobile passengers will come to Dhaka city. Dhaka is already a dense and populous city for hunting and maintaining a good livelihood. If more passengers come to Dhaka every day, it will be a more chaotic situation for those who mainly live in Dhaka.



Moreover, there will be environmental pollution. Traffic will vary greatly. So, it is essential to realize and decide how you can save Dhaka city without bringing a lot of people here, instead, to update the policies with the opinion of economic policy experts. The Bangladesh government needs to think about the proper decentralization now.



It is more important to consider the fact that with potential investments in the future, the local population near the Padma Bridge area will be affected due to infrastructural development. Thus, the Government of Bangladesh and other stakeholders will have the primary responsibility for rehabilitating the affected local citizens adequately.



In a nutshell, the Padma Bridge will be a unique experience for all Bangladeshis. It is truly a matter of pride for the entire nation. We have been able to make our history after almost 50 years of independence. However, maybe we could have achieved this much earlier if we could have controlled corruption.



More importantly, our political instability has destroyed our bright prospects of becoming at least the number one nation in Southeast Asia. However, nothing was too late. We should all remember that Bangladesh is our country which we have to build ourselves. Let us make the country more prosperous by eliminating corruption and inequality from society so that we can build a Padma Bridge every five years in Bangladesh.

ASM Anam Ullah is an

Australian Academic







