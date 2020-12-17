Pledge renewed to establish a non-communal prosperous country



The photos show floral wreaths to be placed by Bagerhat administration at the martyrs' monument in the town (1), a wreath being placed at the mural of Bangabandhu at BARI (2), a wreath being placed at the mural of Bangabandhu in the Dinajpur DC office (3), a floral wreath to be placed at the martyrs' monument in Feni Town (4), floral wreaths placed at the complex of Bangabandhu's grave at Tungipara (5), a victory rally brought out by Joypurhat administration (6), wreaths to be placed at the martyrs' monument in Laxmipur Town (7), a floral wreath being placed by Sirajganj administration at the martyrs' monument in the town (8), and a colourful victory rally brought out on the NSTU campus (9). photos: observer

On this day in 1971, Pakistani occupation forces surrendered after a nine-month-long Liberation War.

The day is a public holiday. Various socio-political, educational, cultural organisations and institutions organised different programmes to mark the nation's victory achieved under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This year the victory day was celebrated maintaining social distance and health guidelines set up by the government, due to coronavirus pandemic.

The national flag was hoisted atop all government, semi-government and private buildings while the road islands, educational institutions and other buildings were decorated with posters and banners.

Special prayers were offered at mosques, temples, churches and other religious institutions, seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country.

To mark the day, improved diet was served at all hospitals, orphanages, jails and Shishu Sadans.

Radio, TV and channels broadcast special programmes while local and national newspapers published special supplements on the occasion.

BAGERHAT: To mark the day, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mamunur Rashid placed wreath at the martyrs' monument in Doshani area of the district town at 7am. Later a guard of honour was given to the freedom fighters (FFs) and one minute silence was observed.

At that time, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pankaj Chandra Ray, Civil Surgeon (CS) KM Humayun Kabir, district AL leader Adv Hemayet Uddin, district Juba League (JL) Convener and Sadar Upazila Chairman Sardar Nasir Uddin, UNO Md. Mosabberul Islam, President of district Lawyers Association Azad Firoz Tipu and FF Sayed Shaukat Hossain were present.

A special Munajat was organised in memory of FFs. Later the national flag was hoisted at the Circuit House. At 11am, FFs were accorded reception at the Swadhinata Uddayan.

Wreaths were also placed in the monument by district Muktijoddha Sangsad, SP, CS, AL, JL, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and other associate bodies of AL as well as different socio-political and cultural organisations.

Roads & Highways Department (RHD), Local Government & Engineering Department (LGED), Public Health Engineering Department, Education Engineering Department, District Fisheries Department, Bagerhat Press Club, Government PC College and other education institutions also placed wreaths at the monument.

KHULNA: To mark the day, different organisations including government, semi-government, autonomous bodies, educational institutions, political parties and professional bodies organised different programmes in honour of the national heroes during the Liberation War.

Khulna District administration celebrated the glorious victory, pledging to establish a non-communal prosperous and develop Bangladesh with the spirit of Liberation War.

The day was heralded by a 31-gun salute at dawn at the Khulna Police Line Ground.

The programme of the day was placing of wreaths on the monument of martyrs of Gallyamari.

Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr Md Anwar Hossain Howlader hoisted the national flag at Khulna Circuit House.

Khulna Shishu Academy organised an art competition for children on the occasion.

A virtual discussion meeting was held, and a reception was accorded to the freedom fighters in the conference room of the DC office with DC Md Helal Hossain in the chair. Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressed the meeting as chief guest. Among others, freedom fighters Mahbubur Rahman, Mokbul Hossain Mintu, Managing Director of West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDCL) Engineer Shafiquddin spoke at the meeting.

People in all walks of life placed wreaths at the Gallamary monument on the day.

PABNA: To celebrate the day, district administration, different socio-cultural and development organisations arranged various programmes.

The day's programmes began at zero-hour through a 31-gun salute. Later wreaths were placed at the Durjoy Bangla by DC Kabir Mamud, SP Shaikh Rafiqul BPM, PPM, and leaders of AL and its associate bodies.

Later, leaders of other political parties and common people started placing wreaths.

Pabna Press Club, Suchitra Sen Smrity Sangrakkhan Parishad, Gonoshilpi, Udichi, Theatre 77, Gonomoncha, Pabna Science and Technology University (PSTU), Pabna Edward College, Association of Development Agencies in Bangladesh (ADAB)-Pabna, and other organisations, and schools and colleges paid homage to martyrs. Cultural programmes and discussion meetings were also held.

BOGURA: On the occasion, abiding by health safety rules, different socio-political orgainsations, district administration, police administration, Zila Parishad placed wreaths at portraits and murals of Father of the Nation and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on their respective premises.

Later, they organised discussion meetings.

In the morning, a wreath was placed by DC Md. Ziaul Haq. District AL President Majibar Rahman, police administrator Ali Ashraf Bhuiya, Zila Parishad Chairman Dr. Makbul Hossain and Bogura Press Club President Mahmudul Alam Nayan also placed wreaths.

Wreaths were placed by Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, Juba League Udichi and other organisatins. They also organised a discussion meeting.

CHANDPUR: On the occasion, District AL celebrated the day through various programnmes including placing wreaths, hoisting the national flag and holding discussion meeting at the Muktijoddah Symbol Angiker.

It was participated by District AL President Nasir Uddin Ahamed, GS Abu Nayem Patwary Dulal, and leaders of different associate bodies.

CHUADANGA: To mark the day, 31 gun shots were fired at 6am at the Shahid Hasan Chattar in the district.

In the morning, the national flag was hoisted atop all government and private buildings in the town. Different road islands were decorated with posters and banners.

Later, a virtual discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office. Presided over by ADC Monira Pervin, it was attended by DC Md. Nazrul Islam Sarker as chief guest.

Among others, SP Jahidul Islam, Chuadanga Pourasabha Mayor Obidur Rahman Chowdhury, ex-mayor Reajul Islam Joarder, Chairman of Chuadanga Sadar Upazila Asadul Haque Biswas and local journalists also spoke.

Speakers urged the government to take strong action against communal forces. They also stressed the need for

completing all trials of war criminals soon.

FENI: Through various programmes, the day was celebrated in the district.

The day's programmes began through firing 31 gun shots and placing wreaths at the martyrs' monument at 6:30am.

Health safety rules were maintained in placing wreaths.

DC Md. Wahiduzzaman, police administration, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, Feni Zila AL, Zila BNP, Feni Press Club, Zila Parishad, Feni Photojournalists' Association, Sahaye, Fenir Dhol, Feni Leo Club, public and private education institutions, and socio-political-cultural organisations also placed wreaths.

GOPALGANJ: The day was celebrated by central AL and its different associate bodies at Tungipara of the district through placing wreaths at the grave of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the morning.

AL Executive Committee members Azizus Samad and Abdul Awal Shameem placed a wreath on behalf of the central AL.

Later, member of AL's International Affairs Sub-Committee Kantara Khan, Tungipara Upazila AL, Poura AL, JL, Chhatra League (CL) and other organisations paid homage.

Later, Fateha and Munajat were offered, seeking salvation of the departed souls of Bangabandhu, other assassinated members, and martyrs.

At that time, President of Gopalganj District AL Chowdhury Emdadul Haq, GS Mahabub Ali Khan and other leaders and activists were present.

JOYPURHAT: Due to corona pandemic, the day was celebrated through brief programmes in the district.

The day's celebration began through firing 31 gun shots at 6:30am. Led by DC Md. Shariful Islam, in memory of freedom fighters, a wreath was placed by district administration at the monument in the Shahed Abul Kashem Maidan.

Later, police administration led by SP Mohammed Salam Kabir, District AL led President and Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman and Muktijoddha Sangsad placed wreaths.

Wreaths were also placed by different government departments. CL, JL, Shramik League, Swechchasebak League, JSD, CPB, JP, BSD, BNP, and their respective associate bodies took part in placing wreaths at the monument.

In placing the wreaths, social distancing was maintained.

KURIGRAM: With the sun rise, DC Md. Rezaul Karim placed a wreath at the martyrs' monument in the district town.

Later, wreaths were placed by SP Muhibul Islam Khan, Muktijoddha Sangsad, District AL, BNP, Sammilita Sangskritik Jote, Kurigram Press Club, and TV Journalists Forum.

Different socio-political, educational and cultural organisations took part in the wreath-placing programme.

Later, one minute silence was observed. Doa mahfil and discussion meeting were held.

Among others, the meeting was addressed by Zila Parishad Chairman and AL President Md. Zafar Ali, Upazila Chairman and AL GS Aman Uddin Manzu.

On the other hand, Victory Day was also celebrated in the AL office through hoisting the national flag and the party flag.

LAXMIPUR: To mark the day, 31 gun shots were fired on the premises of the District Collectorate Building in the morning.

DC Anjan Chandra Pal placed a wreath at the martyrs' monument in the town. Later, SP AHM Kamruzzaman placed a wreath.

President of AL Alhajj Mia Mohammed Golam Faruk Pinku, GS Advocate Noor Uddin Chowdhury Nayan and Zila Parishad Chairman Mohammed Shahjahan placed wreaths.

SIRAJGANJ: The day's programmes began at dawn through firing 31 gun shots in the district.

With the sun rise, the national flag was hosted atop all government and private offices and organisations.

Later, wreaths were placed at the monument Muktir Sopan in the town.

