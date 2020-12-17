Sugarcane crushing begins in Natore mills

NATORE, Dec 16: The cane crushing programme of the North Bengal Sugar Mills in the district was inaugurated for the year of 2020-2021.

Md Shafiqul Islam Shimul, MP, formally inaugurated the programme on Friday evening.

The target of sugar production has been set at 20,100 metric tons (MT), and for this, 2,68,000 MT sugarcane will be crushed this year.

In this connection, a discussion meeting was held with Managing Director of the mills Agriculturist Humayun Kabir in the chair.

Managing Director of Pabna Sugar Mills Saifuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh National Committee of Akh Chashi Union President Ansar Ali, Uttarbango Chinikal Akh Chashi Samity President Principal Ibrahim Khalil, CBA President Golam Kawser and General Secretary Delwar Hossain Mintu, among others, were also present at the meeting.















