Bitter gourd farming becomes popular in Thakurgaon



Women workers at a bitter gourd field in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila. photo: observer

In this season, bitter gourd farming has increased by double, compared to that of last year in Sadar Upazila. Besides, the growers have got fair prices of their produces.

Sadar Upazila Agriculture Officer Krishna Roy said bitter gourd was cultivated in 220 hectares of land here this year. The yield from per ha is 1,700 kilograms.

Sub-assistant agriculture officers are providing necessary facilities, including advices, he pointed out.

After meeting the local demand, bitter gourd is being sent to different parts of the country, including Dhaka, Sylhet, Chattogram and Barishal. It is also being exported to different countries in the Middle East.

A vegetable trader Md Habul of Ruhia area in Sadar Upazila said, per maund bitter gourd is selling at Tk 2,000 in wholesale market. In different markets including Ruhia Bangla Bazaar, it is selling at Tk 45 to 50 per kg.

In a visit, it was found that about 200 growers of Rajagaon, Asan Nagar, Chapati, Rajarampur Kharibari, Dakkhin Batina, Uttar Batina, Jaljali, Faridpur, Borodeshwari, Dharmapur, Boalia, Choprapara and Ruhia areas have cultivated bitter gourd in vast lands.

Normally, local growers cultivate bitter gourd twice in a year. For good yield, consumers can buy this vegetable at low rate.

While talking to this correspondent, a number of wholesalers said, earlier, bitter gourd would be brought to this upazila from other areas to meet demand of the locality. But, now bitter gourd of Ruhia is being marketed in other areas.

In November, bitter gourd was selling at Tk 70 to 80 per kg, but now it came down to Tk 25 to 35.

A Bangabandhu National Gold Medal winning grower in Borodeshwari Village in Thakurgaon Md Mehedi Hasan Ullah, also a foreign currency earner, said, he has been cultivating bitter gourd for the last five years. Besides, he is getting benefits from its marketing.

"Seeing my success, more than 100 growers are shifting to bitter gourd farming," he added.

Grower Motahar Hossen of the same area said, "I have cultivated bitter gourd in 33-decimal land spending Tk 12,000 this year. If there is no pest attack, I hope to make profit worth Tk 2 or 2.5 lakh."

According to Sadar Upazila Agriculture office sources, bitter gourd is farmed between August and October firstly and between October and December secondly.

The yielding takes place within 40 to 50 days after sowing. Mainly for short time lifting facilities, bitter gourd cultivation is becoming popular day by day in the upazila, agriculture officials said.







