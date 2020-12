TAZUMUDDIN, BHOLA, Dec 16: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard seized 1,000 kilograms of jatka (immature hilsha) from the Meghna River in Tazumuddin Upazila of the district on Sunday night

Acting on a tip-off, a coast guard team, led by the Coast Guard Tazumuddin Contingent Commander Md Asad, raided Dhaka-bound launch Farhan-5 and seized the jatka.

Later, the seized fish were distributed among the poor people and orphanages in the upazila.