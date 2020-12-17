Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

BD-India rail link thru Chilahati resumes today after 55 years

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

BD-India rail link thru Chilahati resumes today after 55 years

BD-India rail link thru Chilahati resumes today after 55 years

NILPHAMARI, Dec 16: Bangladesh-India rail communication throught Chilahati Station is going to resume on December 17.
It was disclosed by Rail Minister Md. Nurul Islam Suzan at a meeting held recently in the conference room of the district administration.  
The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury. The rail minister attended it as chief guest
At 11:30am on Thursday, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and India's counterpart Narendra Modi will jointly inaugurate it through a video-conferencing.
The minister said, untill 1965, the rail communication continued between the two countries. At that time, passenger train and goods train would ply from Khulna in Bangladesh to Kolkata via Darjheeling in India. After the Liberation War, the route was closed. The present government of Bangladesh took the initriatiove to reopen it.
Through goods train, the rail line will be opened on December 17, he confirmed. On the occasion, tents will be set up  along the Chilahati Station for 1,000 guests. The inauguration will be aired live with large screens in and out of the tents. By March 26, passenger train will begin plying.
Aftab Uddin, MP (Nilphamari-1), Ahsan Adelur Rahman, MP (Nilphamari-4), reserve seat MP Rabeya Alim, Joint Secretary   of Railway Ministry Md. Atikur Rahman, Additional DG (Operation) Sarkar Sahadat Ali, and Nilphamari Zila Parishad Chairman Zoynal Abedin were, among others, present at the meeting. The minister also inspected Chilahati Rail Station and the inaugural venue.
Already, the trail of both the countries rail lines have been completed. At over Tk 80 crore, this line has been installed. It was impemented by Max Infrastructure Limited.
 On the other hand, India has completed 6.5 km rail line from Haldibari to Haldibari border.
DC Md. Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury said, with this, Bangladesh-India rail communication is going to be resumed after 55 years.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pledge renewed to establish a non-communal prosperous country
Sugarcane crushing begins in Natore mills
Bitter gourd farming becomes popular in Thakurgaon
1000 kg jatka seized in Bhola
BD-India rail link thru Chilahati resumes today after 55 years
Miscreants loot Tk 8 lakh from Bogura trader
Dwellers at Char Kukri Mukri still safe from coronavirus
89 detained on different charges  


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft