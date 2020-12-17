

BD-India rail link thru Chilahati resumes today after 55 years

It was disclosed by Rail Minister Md. Nurul Islam Suzan at a meeting held recently in the conference room of the district administration.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury. The rail minister attended it as chief guest

At 11:30am on Thursday, Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and India's counterpart Narendra Modi will jointly inaugurate it through a video-conferencing.

The minister said, untill 1965, the rail communication continued between the two countries. At that time, passenger train and goods train would ply from Khulna in Bangladesh to Kolkata via Darjheeling in India. After the Liberation War, the route was closed. The present government of Bangladesh took the initriatiove to reopen it.

Through goods train, the rail line will be opened on December 17, he confirmed. On the occasion, tents will be set up along the Chilahati Station for 1,000 guests. The inauguration will be aired live with large screens in and out of the tents. By March 26, passenger train will begin plying.

Aftab Uddin, MP (Nilphamari-1), Ahsan Adelur Rahman, MP (Nilphamari-4), reserve seat MP Rabeya Alim, Joint Secretary of Railway Ministry Md. Atikur Rahman, Additional DG (Operation) Sarkar Sahadat Ali, and Nilphamari Zila Parishad Chairman Zoynal Abedin were, among others, present at the meeting. The minister also inspected Chilahati Rail Station and the inaugural venue.

Already, the trail of both the countries rail lines have been completed. At over Tk 80 crore, this line has been installed. It was impemented by Max Infrastructure Limited.

On the other hand, India has completed 6.5 km rail line from Haldibari to Haldibari border.

DC Md. Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury said, with this, Bangladesh-India rail communication is going to be resumed after 55 years.







