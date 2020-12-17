Miscreants loot Tk 8 lakh from Bogura trader

BOGURA, Dec 16: Miscreants snatched away Tk 8 lakh from a trader throwing chili powder into his eyes in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.

Victim Afi Fakir, 40, was a resident of Hat Fulbari area in Sariakandi Upazila of the district.

The victim said he came to the district town by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw to pay the bank loan of Tk 8 lakh.

Two men saw the money while he was paying the auto-rickshaw fare and started following him.

At one stage, they threw chili powder into his eyes near Chelopara Hindu Ashram and snatched away the money from him.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Bogura Sadar Police Station Abul Kalam Azad said action would be taken after filing of a case by the victim in this connection.







