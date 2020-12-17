Dwellers at Char Kukri Mukri still safe from coronavirus

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Dec 16: About 400 years ago, the isolated and small coastal island Char Kukri Mukri emerged in the Bay of Bengal in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.

At present, Char Kukri Mukri is a union. It comprises Babuganj, Nabinagar, Aminpur, Shahbazpur, Muslimpara, Char Patila and Sharif Para. It is about 120 kilometres away from Bhola District Sadar. About 10,000 people live in this remote island. Most of the inhabitants are illiterate. These people, deprived of the light of education and news of mass media, know nothing about the coronavirus epidemic.

One char dweller Ali Hossen Bepary said, "For the blessings of Allah, none of us has yet been infected by corona in our Char Kukri."

Another Hazera Begum asked, "We don't have television or radio. So, we don't know what coronavirus is."

For normal treatment, people of this char have to travel five kilometre by waterway and then another about 25 km by road to go to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex.

Rafiq Majhi said, "We heard this disease kills man. But we are yet to see it. So, there is no use of mask or abiding of social distancing here. Let alone corona, we don't have treatment facilities for normal diseases. Even the local union health centre is suffering itself from different problems."

Local Union Parishad Chairman Hashem Mahajan said there is one union health care centre. It has been remaining closed for many days. It has no doctor. Third and fourth class employees are running it.

He also said, earlier, it would be opened for one day in a week. But this option has also been suspended. As a result, people of the union are being deprived of treatment. In fact, the union health centre has been out of service order. So corona safety guidelines are luxury to them.







