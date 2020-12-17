Video
89 detained on different charges  

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

A total of 89 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Bogura and Rajshahi, in three days.
NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Locals caught a robber with a shooter gun and handed him over to police in Nandigram Upazila of the district early Sunday.
The arrested robber is Ayub Ali, 42, son of late Shajahan Ali, a resident of Bamihal Village in Singra Upazila of Natore.
Local sources said a group of 10 to 12 robbers entered the house of one Abdul Hakim in Afuchagari Village under Burail Union in the upazila at around 12am.
Sensing their presence, locals rushed in and chased the robbers. Ayub Ali was caught at that time while others managed to flee. Locals, later, handed him over to police.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Nandigram Police Station Abdur Rashid Sarker confirmed the matter, adding that police are trying to arrest the other robbers.     
RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, arrested a total of 88 people on different charges in the city.
Of the arrestees, 45 were arrested by Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and 43 by the district police.
Among them, 47 had warrant, 12 were drug addicts and the rest 29 were detained on different charges.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Saturday.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.


