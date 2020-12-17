Money embezzled by selling govt agri-tools

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Dec 16: Allegation of embezzling money by selling different agricultural tools of Agriculture Department has been found against one Sohrab Hossen of Madhya Kalomegha Village under Kalomegha Union in Patharghata Upazila of the district.

As a result, local farmers are facing setback to prepare themselves for Robi crops cultivation.

One Badal Akan of the village lodged a complaint with upazila nirbahi officer (UNO). Taking the complaint seriously, UNO asked Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) Shishir Kumar Boral to investigate it.

In this connection, Badal Akan said, Sohrab Hossen has demolished a huge portion of an 800 foot long drain and sold the bricks to several persons.

Local victims like Golam Hasan, Forkan and Jewel Gazi said, for breaking the drain and selling the bricks, agriculture in the locality is being hampered. Paddy production has declined compared to the last year.

Admitting the matter, Union Parishad (UP) Member Mizanur Rahman and ex-UP Member Mokim Sikdar said, "Sohrab has sold out power tillers and irrigation machines meant for the farmers and embezzled the money. We are dependent on agriculture. Due to the blocked drain, agricultural output is declining. Farmers are being affected."

Contacted, accused Sohrab Hossen said, "As the machines turned useless, I have sold those out through the farmers' association. Besides, I have given the bricks to mosque."

Asked whether he could give bricks meant for farmers' irrigation drain to mosque, he remained mum.

UAO Shishir Kumar Boral confirmed he had received a complaint from one Badal Akan. He also said a three-member investigation committee has been formed. After receiving the investigation report, proper measures will be taken.







