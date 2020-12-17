Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Money embezzled by selling govt agri-tools

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Dec 16: Allegation of embezzling money by selling different agricultural tools of Agriculture Department has been found against one Sohrab Hossen of Madhya Kalomegha Village under Kalomegha Union in Patharghata Upazila of the district.
As a result, local farmers are facing setback to prepare themselves for Robi crops cultivation.
One Badal Akan of the village lodged a complaint with upazila nirbahi officer (UNO). Taking the complaint seriously, UNO asked Upazila Agriculture Officer (UAO) Shishir Kumar Boral to investigate it.
In this connection, Badal Akan said, Sohrab Hossen has demolished a huge portion of an 800 foot long drain and sold the bricks to several persons.
Local victims like Golam Hasan, Forkan and Jewel Gazi said, for breaking the drain and selling the bricks, agriculture in the locality is being hampered. Paddy production has declined compared to the last year.
Admitting the matter, Union Parishad (UP) Member Mizanur Rahman and ex-UP Member Mokim Sikdar said, "Sohrab has sold out power tillers and irrigation machines meant for the farmers and embezzled the money. We are dependent on agriculture. Due to the blocked drain, agricultural output is declining. Farmers are being affected."
Contacted, accused Sohrab Hossen said, "As the machines turned useless, I have sold those out through the farmers' association. Besides, I have given the bricks to mosque."
Asked whether he could give bricks meant for farmers' irrigation drain to mosque, he remained mum.
UAO Shishir Kumar Boral confirmed he had received a complaint from one Badal Akan. He also said a three-member investigation committee has been formed. After receiving the investigation report, proper measures will be taken.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pledge renewed to establish a non-communal prosperous country
Sugarcane crushing begins in Natore mills
Bitter gourd farming becomes popular in Thakurgaon
1000 kg jatka seized in Bhola
BD-India rail link thru Chilahati resumes today after 55 years
Miscreants loot Tk 8 lakh from Bogura trader
Dwellers at Char Kukri Mukri still safe from coronavirus
89 detained on different charges  


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft