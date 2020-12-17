Video
Home Countryside

Man gets life term in drug case in Joypurhat

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our  Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Dec 16: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a drug case.
The convicted, Robiul Islam, 35, is the resident of Chakchandira Village in Damoirhat Upazila of Naogaon District.
The court also fined him Tk 20,000, in default of which he will have to suffer rigorous imprisonment for six more months.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Golam Sarwar handed down the verdict around 12 noon.
Another accused Abu Raihan was acquitted as the guilt brought against him was not proved.
According to case statement,  Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Robiul along with 554 bottles of phensedyl syrup in Joypurhat town on January 17, 2016.


