Fund crisis halts carpeting of 19 roads at Indurkani



An incomplete road at Indurkani. photo: observer

Although all other things are going on normally amid corona situation, the carpeting of the roads has remained suspended. As a result, locals are suffering much.

Concerned authorities know nothing when the fund will be available, according to sources.

Indurkani is the most neglected upazila in Pirojpur District.

Under the Barishal-Jhalakati-Pirojpur (BJP) project, carpeting works of 19 roads stretching over 23 kilometres began last year. Local people were happy for it. The carpeting works were supposed to be finished by September last. So far, only half of these have been completed.

Due to corona crisis, the carpeting was suspended. By the time, flood has damaged some of these unfinished roads. Even locals objected to the quality of the works. On some roads, chips are lying piled. Neither vehicle nor man can use these roads.

Despite repeated attempts, locals are getting no remedy from the authorities concerned. So they demanded complete construction of the roads. Besides, local public representatives have regretted the suspension of the carpeting.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate M Motiur Rahman said, "We have informed the higher authorities to address the public sufferings. We hope the work will be finished shortly."

Upazila Engineer Laila Mithun said, funds for these 19 roads have been sought to the authorities concerned. If funds are provided, the construction will be completed very soon.







