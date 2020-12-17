European nations tighten virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow

BERLIN, Dec 16: Several European countries tightened restrictions and Germany registered a record death toll on the first day of its new lockdown on Wednesday, as the United States set a new daily record of Covid-19 infections.

The tougher measures came as EU members agreed to start coronavirus vaccinations on the same day.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told European deputies: "To get to the end of the pandemic, we will need up to 70 percent of the population vaccinated.

"This is a huge task, a big task. So let's start as soon as possible with the vaccination together, as 27, with a start at the same day."

Pressure has been mounting on the bloc to catch up with Britain and the United States who have both started their programmes, using a vaccine made in the EU jointly by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Several European countries on Wednesday imposed tighter coronavirus restrictions ahead of Christmas.

Swathes of England came under stricter curbs, and Denmark extended its restrictions.

France and Turkey have also announced restrictions over the holiday season, and on Tuesday, the Netherlands shut down schools and non-essential shops for five weeks.




