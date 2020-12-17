Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

WASHINGTON, Dec 16: Covid and a traumatic presidential election left the US reeling in 2020, but even with Donald Trump gone and Joe Biden promising to heal the nation there'll be no quick return to normal in 2021.
For many in the world's richest country, 2020 was the year that seemed never-ending -- an infinite series of horror movie sequels shaking the economy, politics and society itself.
Biden, an old-school Washington politician who believes in traditional US diplomacy and what he refers to as "decency," got elected on a promise to stop the chaos.
"It is time to turn the page," he said this week.
The shift in mood at the White House after Inauguration Day on January 20 will be remarkable.
Out goes the most attention seeking president imaginable, and in comes a mild-mannered leader who says he seeks "to lower the temperature."
But Trump clearly has no intention of giving up the limelight -- or allowing the United States to forget the nationalist and populist passions that his administration worked so hard to stoke.
His extraordinary decision to deny that he lost the election, more than a month after it happened, is just part one in what he hopes will be yet another Trump-centered drama, possibly culminating with a new presidential run in 2024.
And Biden will have another, tougher foe breathing down his neck: Covid-19.
Even though vaccines are now coming online, the virus is at its most deadly, killing thousands of Americans a day. It's forecast to get even worse before winter is over.
Trump has tried to take credit for the ultra-fast development of the vaccines -- one of the few good news stories of 2020.
But it will largely fall to Biden next year to oversee the unprecedented logistical task of getting doses administered across 50 states.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European nations tighten virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow
Indian farmers widows join protests against agriculture reforms
Biden joins battle for Senate as top Trump ally accepts win
Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden
EU chief says ‘next days decisive’ in Brexit talks
Boko Haram claims kidnapping in apparent turn in conflict
‘Opposition misleading farmers’
US begins C-19 vaccinations as its death toll passes 300,000


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft