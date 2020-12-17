Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden

WASHINGTON, Dec 16: Covid and a traumatic presidential election left the US reeling in 2020, but even with Donald Trump gone and Joe Biden promising to heal the nation there'll be no quick return to normal in 2021.

For many in the world's richest country, 2020 was the year that seemed never-ending -- an infinite series of horror movie sequels shaking the economy, politics and society itself.

Biden, an old-school Washington politician who believes in traditional US diplomacy and what he refers to as "decency," got elected on a promise to stop the chaos.

"It is time to turn the page," he said this week.

The shift in mood at the White House after Inauguration Day on January 20 will be remarkable.

Out goes the most attention seeking president imaginable, and in comes a mild-mannered leader who says he seeks "to lower the temperature."

But Trump clearly has no intention of giving up the limelight -- or allowing the United States to forget the nationalist and populist passions that his administration worked so hard to stoke.

His extraordinary decision to deny that he lost the election, more than a month after it happened, is just part one in what he hopes will be yet another Trump-centered drama, possibly culminating with a new presidential run in 2024.

And Biden will have another, tougher foe breathing down his neck: Covid-19.

Even though vaccines are now coming online, the virus is at its most deadly, killing thousands of Americans a day. It's forecast to get even worse before winter is over.

Trump has tried to take credit for the ultra-fast development of the vaccines -- one of the few good news stories of 2020.

But it will largely fall to Biden next year to oversee the unprecedented logistical task of getting doses administered across 50 states. -AFP







