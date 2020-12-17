Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

EU chief says ‘next days decisive’ in Brexit talks

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

BRUSSELS, Dec 16: British and European negotiators have made progress towards agreeing fair trade rules but are still far apart on access to fishing, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
"The next days are going to be decisive," the president of the European Commission told the European Parliament, as intense talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continued nearby in Brussels.
"The good news is that we have found a way forward on most issues," she said, adding that she and EU negotiator Michel Barnier can now see a "narrow path to an agreement".
"But this is now a case of us being so close, and yet being so far away from each other, because two issues still remain outstanding, you know them: a level playing field and the fisheries."
Von der Leyen said that Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost had made progress towards resolving rules for state aid to businesses and that the ways the deal will be governed "by now are largely being resolved."
But she was pessimistic on fish. Britain is insisting that when it leaves the EU single market at the end of the year it will resume full control over access to its waters.
EU member states are holding out to preserve quotas for their crews fishing in UK waters and they want a long-term arrangement to provide stability.
Britain has so far only offered reduced access and annual quota renegotiations.
"On fisheries, the discussion is still very difficult," von der Leyen said.
"We do not question the UK sovereignty on its own waters, but we asked for predictability and stability for our fishermen and our fisherwomen," she said.
"And in all honesty, I sometimes feel that we will not be able to resolve this question."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European nations tighten virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow
Indian farmers widows join protests against agriculture reforms
Biden joins battle for Senate as top Trump ally accepts win
Trump will be gone, but trauma of 2020 may haunt Biden
EU chief says ‘next days decisive’ in Brexit talks
Boko Haram claims kidnapping in apparent turn in conflict
‘Opposition misleading farmers’
US begins C-19 vaccinations as its death toll passes 300,000


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft