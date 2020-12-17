

Virat Kohli shops for his baby

New father and teammate, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who returned to India now, too, had joined him in his recent visit to the Baby Village store in Sydney where India played against Australia in the ongoing series Down Under.

"They were easily recognised by our staff - especially the wives of cricket fans!" said Jess Pongrass, the Marketing Manager of the stores, speaking to DC over telephone from Sydney on Thursday. "We thanked them for taking the opportunity to visit Baby Village," she said, adding, "Both gentlemen were very lovely to talk to - we did joke with them about their win against Australia."

Saying that Kohli appeared "very excited about becoming a father", she said he reviewed some baby books with his wife Anushka Sharma over the phone.

"Our knowledgeable staff were on hand to assist both Mr Kohli and Mr Pandya with items for safe travel and for entertaining and spending quality time with their babies," she said.

"Becoming a new parent is both an exciting and often overwhelming time in one's life and we were very glad to assist the gentlemen in this regard," Jess signed off.















Team India captain and soon-to-be father Virat Kohli has bought some educational and sensory development toys in Australia for the new addition to his family expected sometime next month.New father and teammate, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who returned to India now, too, had joined him in his recent visit to the Baby Village store in Sydney where India played against Australia in the ongoing series Down Under."They were easily recognised by our staff - especially the wives of cricket fans!" said Jess Pongrass, the Marketing Manager of the stores, speaking to DC over telephone from Sydney on Thursday. "We thanked them for taking the opportunity to visit Baby Village," she said, adding, "Both gentlemen were very lovely to talk to - we did joke with them about their win against Australia."Saying that Kohli appeared "very excited about becoming a father", she said he reviewed some baby books with his wife Anushka Sharma over the phone."Our knowledgeable staff were on hand to assist both Mr Kohli and Mr Pandya with items for safe travel and for entertaining and spending quality time with their babies," she said."Becoming a new parent is both an exciting and often overwhelming time in one's life and we were very glad to assist the gentlemen in this regard," Jess signed off.