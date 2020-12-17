Video
SA bound SL squad gives C-19 test 72 hours prior to departure

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
BIPIN DANI

All members of the Sri Lankan team and the support staff touring South Africa on Friday gave their PCR tests on Tuesday, it is learnt here.
"The 72-hour pre-departure tests were conducted in Colombo and Hambantota and results so far are good", one of the sources close to the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board said.  
"Another tests will be done on arrival in South Africa and there will be repeated tests during their stay".
"Unlike in Sri Lanka, the players will have no strict quarantine stay in the hotel rooms but they will be able to have training in batches in bio-secured bubbles", the source further added.  
SLC had received good positive feedback from Dr. Daminda Attanayake and the head coach Mickey Arthur, who went three days ago for overseeing the arrangement there.
No player or support staff is scheduled to travel with his family member on this tour.
Interestingly, unlike in the past, there is unlikely to be the "thread ceremony" this time.


