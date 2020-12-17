Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India bids to host 2027 Asian Cup

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

NEW DELHI, DEC 16: India on Wednesday joined a five-nation race to host the 2027 Asian Cup, the continent's biggest football tournament, as it steps up efforts to secure international sporting recognition.
Saudi Arabia and Qatar have already officially entered the fray and an All India Football Federation (AIFF) spokesman said the country's documents would be sent to the Asian Football Confederation this week.
Iran and Uzbekistan have also said they will bid.
India, once called a "sleeping giant" of football by former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, has stepped up its interest in hosting international events in recent years.
It put on the 2017 under-17 men's World Cup and will host the 2022 women's Asian Cup and the 2021 under-17 women's World Cup. India is also considering a bid for the 2032 Olympics.
AIFF president Praful Patel said the Asian Cup bid would further the country's reputation as an emerging football nation.
"We look at it positively, we look at it aggressively. I have no doubt in my mind that India as a footballing nation by 2027 should be ready to not only host it but to participate in it meaningfully," Patel told reporters.
Sports minister Kiren Rijiju said hosting the Asian Cup would be "a huge milestone" for the cricket-mad country of 1.3 billion people.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'We are not machines' wasteful Man City slip up again
Lampard complains of complacency as Chelsea lose at Wolves
Virat Kohli shops for his baby
SA bound SL squad gives C-19 test 72 hours prior to departure
India bids to host 2027 Asian Cup
Bangabandhu V-Day Gymnastic today
PDB, Navy reach final in Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball
Kohli promises less niggle, more respect in Australia series


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft