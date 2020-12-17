Bangabandhu V-Day Gymnastic today

The day-long Bangabandhu Victory Day Gymnastic Competition will be held today (Thursday) at National Sports Council (NSC) gymnasium in the city.

NSC Secretary Mohammad Masud Kartim will inaugurate the meet as the chief guest, organised by BGF, said a Bangladesh Gymnastic Federation (BGF) press release.

Apart from Dhaka, players from different districts, associations and organisations are taking part in the meet.

BGF vice president, Energypac Engineering Limited's managing director and freedm fighter Enamul Haque Chowdhury Khosru will present as the chief guest in the closing ceremony on the same day afternoon and distribute the prizes.

BGF president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed will preside over the closing ceremony of the competition. -BSS







