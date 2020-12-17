

PDB, Navy reach final in Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball

The final between the two sides will be held today (Thursday) at the same venue at 2 pm following the day's another women's division final match between Ansar & Village Defense Party and Police team that begins at 12pm at the same venue.

Earlier on the day, the third place deciding men's division match between Army and Titas Club will also be held today (Thursday) morning at 8 am.

Information Secretary Khaja Mia will present in the closing ceremony of the competition as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.

On way to the men's division final, PDB beat Army by 3-2 set points in the first semifinal while Navy defeated Titas Club by 3-0 set points in the second semis.

Organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation, a total of nine teams, including Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Ansar and Village Defense party, Power Development Board and Titas Club, are participating in the meet.

Apart from men's teams, three women's teams - Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Police and Jamalpur District Kabaddi Academy women's teams are also participating in the meet for the first time.

The competition is being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS





