Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

PDB, Navy reach final in Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

PDB, Navy reach final in Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball

PDB, Navy reach final in Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball

Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) and Bangladesh Navy reached the final of the Bangabandhu Victory Day Volleyball competition eliminating their respective rivals in the men's division semifinals held on Wednesday at Shaheed Noor Hossain National Volleyball Stadium in the city's Palton.
The final between the two sides will be held today (Thursday) at the same venue at 2 pm following the day's another women's division final match between Ansar & Village Defense Party and Police team that begins at 12pm at the same venue.
Earlier on the day, the third place deciding men's division match between  Army and Titas Club will also be held today (Thursday) morning at 8 am.
Information Secretary Khaja Mia will present in the closing ceremony of the competition as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.
On way to the men's division final, PDB beat  Army by 3-2 set points in the first semifinal while Navy defeated Titas Club by 3-0 set points in the second semis.
Organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation, a total of nine teams, including Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Ansar and Village Defense party, Power Development Board and Titas Club, are participating in the meet.
Apart from men's teams, three women's teams - Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Police and Jamalpur District Kabaddi Academy women's teams are also participating in the meet for the first time.
The competition is being held to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'We are not machines' wasteful Man City slip up again
Lampard complains of complacency as Chelsea lose at Wolves
Virat Kohli shops for his baby
SA bound SL squad gives C-19 test 72 hours prior to departure
India bids to host 2027 Asian Cup
Bangabandhu V-Day Gymnastic today
PDB, Navy reach final in Bangabandhu V-day Volleyball
Kohli promises less niggle, more respect in Australia series


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft