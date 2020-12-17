Video
Ahsan Ullah Master V-Day Archery concludes

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Six events of the Ahsan Ullah Master Victory Day Archery tournament were held on the closing day (Wednesday) at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Gazipur.
In the recurve men's singles event, Abdur Rahman Alif win gold medal by beating Prodipto Chakma by 6-0 set points in the final while Mohammad Tamimul Islam secured bronze medal by defeating ace archer Ruman Sana also by 6-0 set points.
In the reurve women's singles event, Mosammat Eti Khatun bagged the gold medal by beating Beauty Roy by 6-5 set points in the keenly contested final while Mehnaj Akter Monira secured the bronze medal outplaying Diya Siddique by 6-4 set points.
In the recurve mixed teamevent, Abdur Rahman Alif and Beauty Roy secured the gold medal by defeating Imdadul Haque Milon and Eti Khatun by straight 6-0 set points. Earlier on the second day (Tuesday), Prodipto Chakma and Diya Siddique won bronze medal in this event by beating Ruman Sana and Mehnaj Akter Monira by 5-4 set.
In the compound men's singles event, Mohammad Ashikuzzaman won the gold medal by beating Siyam Siddique 139-138 while Sohel Rana bagged the bronze medal in this event by beating Asim Kumar Das 145-139.
In the compound women's singles event, Shamoly Roy won the gold medal by beating Bonna Akter.
In the compound mixed teamevent, Asim Kumar Das and Tania Rima won the gold medal by defeating Sohel Rana and Bonna Akter 154-151. Susmita Bonik and Mohammad Ashikuzzaman secured bronze medal in this event by beating Asif Mahmud and Shamoly Roy 153-149 in this event held on Tuesday.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russell was the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the competition and distributed the prizes.
Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) president Lieutenant general (retd.) Moinul Islam, BAF vice president Mahfuzur Rahman Siddique and Anisur Rahman, BAF general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal, BAF assistant general secretary and tournament committee's convener Roshiduzzaman Serniabad, were among others, present in the closing ceremony.
The tournament was held in six events. The events are recurve men's and women's singles, recurve mixed teamevent, compound men's and women's singles and compound mixed team event.    -BSS


