Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:11 AM
Red Team beats Green Team 3-0 in friendly

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Red Team beats Green Team 3-0 in friendly

Red Team beats Green Team 3-0 in friendly

BFF Red Team marked a 3-0 win against BFF Green Team in a friendly match arranged by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on the 16th of December in celebration of the victory day of the country. The match was played on the Artificial Turf adjoined the BFF House at Arambagh in Motijheel, Dhaka. As usual, former booters and officials of national team and different clubs took part in the match. Khokan Das scored a brace while Zakir scored a solo goal for the winners. Later, players of both the teams received trophies and medals from BFF president Kazi M Salahuddin, senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy and other officials.    photo: BFF





