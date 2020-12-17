$28b needed to tackle C-19 pandemic: WHO

GENEVA, Dec 16: An international coalition aiming to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic needs $28 billion, a bargain price for stopping the damage done by a virus that has run rampant for the past year, a senior UN World Health Organization (WHO) official said Tuesday.

"This is the best deal in town. No question. This will pay itself off within 36 hours, once we get international travel and trade mobility moving again," said Dr Bruce Aylward, Senior Advisor to the WHO Director General and lead for the coalition, known as ACT Accelerator.

ACT Accelerator, or the "Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator" in full, is the UN-launched group of countries and organisations overseeing the development, production and equitable distribution of affordable COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

The group has three big targets, Dr Aylward said: two billion doses of vaccines at least by the end of 2021, 500 million new rapid diagnostics for low and middle-income countries, and 250 million therapeutic tests. "The accelerator is all about an integrated end-to-end solution to the pandemic," Dr Aylward told a regular UN briefing in Geneva. Monday saw a meeting of the ACT Accelerator Facilitation Council, a body tasked with mulling the political and financial difficulties that will need to be overcome, Dr Aylward said. -UN NEWS