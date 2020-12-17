Installation works likely to begin in Jan

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 15: The installation of a 246-kilometre pipeline, the longest in the country, for supplying fuel oil from Chattogram to Dhaka in an attempt to check pilferage and ensure its quick supply will begin from January next year.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has taken up the project involving an amount of Tk27 billion to carry imported and refined petroleum from the port city of Chattogram to Dhaka.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Colonel Jahangir Hussain, the Project Director, said the project was expected to be completed by December 2022 next.

Presently, from Godnail and Fatullah in Narayanganj, oil tankers usually transport oil through waterways to the depots in the country's northern areas including Baghabari (Pabna), Chilmari (Kurigram) and north-western Chachna Bazar (Sunamganj).

The Project Director said the 237.71-km 16-inch diameter pipeline will be installed from BPC's Chattogram Tank Terminal at Padma Oil Installations at Patenga to Godnail Tank Terminal in Narayanganj.

Besides, the state-run Petroleum Corporation will install another 8.29-km 10-inch diameter pipeline from Godnail to Fatullah in Narayanganj to carry oil, BPC sources said.

Another 59.23-km 8-inch diameter pipeline from Cumilla to Chandpur will also be set up to supply oil to Chandpur areas later on, sources said.

The oil transportation pipeline is secured as it is three-LPE (Layer Extruded Polyethylene Coating) coated pipeline.

Once the pipeline is installed, it would help cut time in oil delivery to end-users, traffic congestion and accidents during transportation and other unforeseen bottlenecks like natural disasters and strike.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), the government's highest economic policy-making body, approved the pipeline project in October in 2019.

BPC sources further said Dhaka and its adjacent areas consume nearly two million tonnes of oil a year.

Some 200 oil tankers are used to transport nearly 90 percent of oil through waterways.

Currently, Bangladesh depends on coastal tankers, railway wagons and tank-lorries to carry refined oils to end-users after import from global suppliers into Chattogram depots as it has no major oil-carrying pipeline.

Small barges, mostly owned by the private sector, also carry petroleum products on various river routes.

The BPC imports nearly 1.3 million tonnes of crude oil and 5.2 million tonnes of refined oil annually to meet the total consumption of the country.

Besides, different natural gas fields and private fractionation plants supply around 0.30 million tonnes of petroleum products.

BPC observed that an amount of Tk1.50 billion would be saved annually as transportation cost and by checking pilferage during transportation through railway and waterways.

It was alleged that a good quantity of fuel oil is being stolen at different points on the railway and waterway routes during its supply from Chattogram port and Eastern Refinery Limited to different areas across the country.

Besides, the current oil supply system is less secure than the underground pipeline systems.

Meanwhile, the BPC management had selected Bangladesh Army as the contractor for setting up the oil transportation pipeline.







