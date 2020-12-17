BGB distributes 100 boats to poor fishermen



Boarder Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Maj Gen Md Safinul Islam and Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton distributing boats among impoverished fishermen on the bank of Padma River in Rajshahi on Wednesday. photo: BGB

On the auspicious occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary 'Mujib Year' BGB has taken initiatives to make the fishermen self-reliant.

On Tuesday BGB Director General Maj Gen Md Safinul Islam, BGBM (Bar), NDC, PSC inaugurated the programme here on the bank of Padma River adjacent to T-Dam area.

The BGB DG distributed 25 boats among 50 needy people. He also said that later 25 fishing nets will be given to the fisherman.

Maj Gen Md. Safinul Islam paid homage to the freedom fighters and said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamed of building a happy, prosperous Bangladesh with the help of hardworking people."

Realizing the Father of Nation's dream, BGB is protecting the borders and safe guarding national sovereignty.

Mentioning that BGB has always been working for the betterment of the ultra poor and helpless marginalized people along with border management, the BGB DG said, "We celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation by handing over 100 boats in an effort to support marginal fishermen."

Through this boat handing ceremony, the marginal fishermen will be able to make a living and will be able to inspire others to become self-reliant.

The BGB DG thinks that these 100 boats will not only show dream to 100 fishermen but also to 100 families to live anew.

He believes that marginalized people' self reliance will decrease border crimes and smuggling. Maj Gen Safinul Islam hoped that such a programme would inspire the people of the border and the BGB in the coming days to take up various activities to protect the country's border and eliminate smuggling.

While talking to journalists the BGB DG said, "Drug dealers always trying to smuggle drugs in new ways. In this case, drug dealers use women more. A few days ago, a woman was arrested for drug trafficking in a sensitive area of her body" he added.

No illegal entry of foreign nationals is being allowed in the Bangladeshi land said the DG and added, "We also have to earn our livelihood within our territory. No state accepts any intruder into the country."









