PM greets FFs on Victory Day

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressing a discussion on the Victory Day through a video conferencing organized by Bangladesh Awami League from her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on Wednesday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday greeted all Freedom Fighters (FFs) of the country on the occasion of the 50th Victory Day.
Like previous years, the Prime Minister sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the Freedom Fighters at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road at Mohammadpur in the city as a mark of her good wishes for them.
Officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker handed over these items to the FFs.
The Freedom Fighters thanked and expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like the Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.
They also wished Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina good health and a long life.
The nation is celebrating the Victory Day on Wednesday marking the most precious day when the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces after a nine-month-long War of Liberation.
Freedom Fighters and their family members expressed grave concern for the recent incident of defacing of Bangabandhu's sculpture.
They vowed to resist terrorist acts in the name of religion and anti-state activities at any cost on the soil of independent Bangladesh.
They urged the successors of Freedom Fighters and future generation to led this movement.
Bangladesh achieved its much-coveted independence with the sacrifice of three million lives and honours of hundreds of thousands of women. Millions were displaced and forced to flee to neighbouring India during the war.
Marking the Victory Day, the Prime Minister in a message said: "This Bangladesh is the country of Lalon Shah, Rabindranath, Kazi Nazrul, Jibanananda ... this Bangladesh is the Bangladesh of Shahjalal, Shah Poran, Shah Mokdum, Khanjahan Ali, this Bangladesh is the Bangladesh of Sheikh Mujib and 16.5 crores of Bangalees - this country is for all. We won't allow anyone to create any division and anarchy in the name of religion."
She mentioned that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony. This country achieved its independence in lieu of the blood of Muslims, Hindus, Buddhas and Christians.
"The people of the country will move on towards prosperity, progress and development keeping the religious morale high," she said.     -UNB


