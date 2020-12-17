Video
Fakhrul decries absence of democracy

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said, "The 49th Victory Day is being celebrated around the country but still we are fighting for our liberation."
The BNP secretary general said this after paying homage to the martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "We do not have freedom of speech and our fundamental rights has been taken away. In this situation there is no alternative but to fight for our liberation."
He also said, "We will continue our struggle for democracy as before. Under the leadership of Khaleda people will be able to turn Bangladesh into a democratic country" Fakhrul Islam added.  
"Today the situation is suffocating in the country" said BNP Secretary General and added, "In order to get out of this situation, people today are taking a new oath to liberate the country through another liberation war."
He also said, "We have taken oath to bring back democracy in this country through a fair election under a neutral government."
 "Bangladeshi people joined the Liberation War in 1971 with the spirit of establishing democracy in the country," Fakhrul Islam said and alleged, "But unfortunately Awami League has been in power for 10 long years and they are working to establish a one-party system by destroying democracy."
After paying homage at the National Memorial, BNP leaders went to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and placed a wreath at Ziaur Rahman's grave.
Earlier in the morning, National flag and party flag were hoisted at the BNP central office at Naya Paltan. The party also arranged discussion meetings around the country mentioning the significance of the Victory Day.


