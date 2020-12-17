Gold worth Tk 10.5cr seized at Dhaka airport

Customs officials on Wednesday arrested a passenger with 15 kilograms of gold worth Tk 10.5 crore at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

The arrestee is Lutfur Rahman Munshi, 53, of Mymensingh District.

Dhaka Customs House Deputy Commissioner (Preventive) Marufur Rahman said the customs officials, acting on a tip-off, took position at different points of the airport for passenger Lutfor, who came from Dubai by an Emirates fight around 11:00pm on Tuesday.

After searching, the team found 130 gold bars attached to the passenger's body. The market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 10.5 crore, Marufur Rahman said, adding that Legal action would be taken against the person as per customs rules.







