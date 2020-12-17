Video
Thursday, 17 December, 2020
Home Back Page

Roots of communal forces must be uprooted: Quader

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the roots of communal forces must be uprooted.
"There is no compromise on the question of independence and the Liberation War. The rootsof communal forces must be uprooted," he told reporters after paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial at Savar on behalf of the party, marking the Victory Day on Wednesday.
Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said an evil communal force continues its fight against the spirit of the Liberation War. The communal forces must be resisted with the spirit of the Liberation War, he said.
"This time the promise of the Victory Day is that we will resist the communal forces with the spirit of Liberation War. We will not compromise on the question of our oath, our ideology, the values of the Liberation War and the ideology of the Liberation War," he added.
About the meeting held with leaders of Hefazat and other religious organisations, he said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had held meetings with Pakistani leaders to know what they wanted.
"We also held a meeting with the leaders of religious organisations to know what they want," Quader added.
Meanwhile, AL presidium member and former Agriculture Minister Matia Chowdhury said the dream of destroying Bangladesh by assassinating Bangabandhu did not come true. "Freedom Fighters fought under the leadership of the Father of the Nation. They will take the country forward," she added.


