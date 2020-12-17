Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hasina keeps surprising world, says Chinese envoy

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Wednesday said Bangladesh still stands a wonder by becoming a role model of development under the great leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who like her father has been surprising the world through one after another national achievements.
"While Bangladesh is heading towards the realization of Sonar Bangla, China, as a strategic partner as well as a trusted friend, has always joined in hand with Bangladesh and will certainly continue to do so in its every future endeavour," he said in a video message on behalf of the government and the people of China. The Ambassador has extended the warmest greetings to all in Bangladesh on the occasion of glorious Victory Day.
Moreover, he said, Sheikh Hasina's leadership in combating and tackling the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has been so phenomenal, and the timely steps for quick economic recovery to march ahead towards the country's development goals have already started paying off.
"I could not feel prouder and more honoured to have the opportunity to join you in the celebration of the Victory Day of Bangladesh," said the Ambassador. He said Bangladesh stood a wonder in 1971 by achieving independence in the Liberation War, which was only made possible by the charismatic leadership of the Greatest Bengali of all time and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
$28b needed to tackle C-19 pandemic: WHO
Installation works likely to begin in Jan
BGB distributes 100 boats to poor fishermen
PM greets FFs on Victory Day
Fakhrul decries absence of democracy
Gold worth Tk 10.5cr seized at Dhaka airport
Roots of communal forces must be uprooted: Quader
Hasina keeps surprising world, says Chinese envoy


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft