

JICA hands over PPE to Japan East-West Medical College

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative of Bangladesh Office Yuho Hayakawa and Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh Official Kenji Ebihara handing over a package of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE to Japan East-West Medical College (JEWMC) Managing Director Dr. Md Moazzem Hossain at a ceremony held in the city recently. With the event JICA donated 20000 PPE for the medics of the JEWMC, a private hospital, wholly owned by an international joint venture company by Green Hospital Supply, Inc. (Japan) of Ship Healthcare Group of Japan, JICA and East-West Medical College of Aichi Medical Group of Bangladesh. It is a 600 bed multi-specialty hospital which awaits inauguration in 15 January, 2021.