Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 17 December, 2020, 7:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate change

Published : Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

WASHINGTON, Dec 16: The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday joined other central banks in a global group aimed at fighting climate change and addressing environmental risk to the financial system.
The Fed has been working for a year with the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), but now has joined the Bank of England, European Central Bank, Bank of Mexico and others as a formal member.
The network was built as part of the Paris climate accord to "to enhance the role of the financial system to manage risks and to mobilize capital for green and low-carbon investments," according to the website.
With the Fed and seven other new members, the NGFS has grown from eight founding members three years ago, to 83 members and 13 observers currently.
"As we develop our understanding of how best to assess the impact of climate change on the financial system, we look forward to continuing and deepening our discussions with our NGFS colleagues from around the world," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
NGFS Chair Frank Elderson said while the group has made progress in the past three years "our job is far from finished."
"We must still press on with our collective efforts to ensure we reach net-zero emissions and address the risks the climate crisis poses to the financial system," Elderson said in a statement.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JICA hands over  PPE to Japan East-West Medical College
Fed joins world central banks fighting climate change
US tech giants face 6 to 10pc fines as EU set rules to curb their power
Airlines warned over safety as jets return from pandemic storage
Delta Air Lines in talks to add more quarantine-free flights
Cathay Pacific sees H2 loss ‘significantly higher’ than H1
Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens 183rd branch at Tejgaon
Square Textiles declares 10pc cash dividend


Latest News
MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.2bn in four months
Thai researcher deems chicken feathers rich protein source
Indian Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin triggered immune response
Victory Day observed in Laxmipur
3.22 lakh Yaba seized in Cox’s Bazar
Tom Cruise rants at 'Mission: Impossible' crew in London over COVID safety
Nation celebrates Victory Day
CID finds rapist-killer of schoolgirl after long 7 years
Hasina-Modi virtual summit on Thursday
Bid to create debate over Bangabandhu's sculpture, show patience: PM
Most Read News
Saudia fined for carrying passengers without Covid certificate
PM's personal physician Abdullah tests corona positive
Bangladeshi fined for bribing Malaysian immigration officer
Bangladesh reports 27 Covid deaths in 24hrs, 1,632 new infections
Clashes in IU over Victory Day celebration
PM Hasina greets freedom fighters, sends gifts
President, PM pay homage to war heroes on Victory Day
Divers conducting rescue operation; 8 still missing
Passenger held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport
Nation celebrating 50th Victory Day amid pandemic
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft